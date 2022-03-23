Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.03.2022
Kurschance: Gewaltiger Turnaround!? – Die 564%-Chance!
WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 Ticker-Symbol: TY2B 
Frankfurt
23.03.22
08:03 Uhr
7,080 Euro
+0,085
+1,22 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
23.03.2022 | 17:52
Changes in company's own shares: Citycon Oyj

HELSINKI, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ

Stock Exchange Announcement

23.3.2022 at 18:35 hrs




REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES




Date:

23/03/2022

Exchange transaction:

Buy

Share class

CTY1S

Amount, shares

21 241

Average price/share, EUR

6,9929

Total price, EUR

148 536,19



The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes,

based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 22 March 2022 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 22 March 2022.





The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 21 241 shares.



On behalf of Citycon Corporation


EVLI BANK PLC


Pasi Väisänen




For further information, please contact:

Sakari Järvelä


Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

Tel. +358 50 387 8180


sakari.jarvela@citycon.com


This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/changes-in-company-s-own-shares,c3531109

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/3531109/8510a42e14674298.xlsx

CTY1S fills 23 3 2022

© 2022 PR Newswire
