Changes in company's own shares: Citycon Oyj

HELSINKI, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
CITYCON OYJ
Stock Exchange Announcement
23.3.2022 at 18:35 hrs
REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
Date:
23/03/2022
Exchange transaction:
Buy
Share class
CTY1S
Amount, shares
21 241
Average price/share, EUR
6,9929
Total price, EUR
148 536,19
The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes,
based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 22 March 2022 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 22 March 2022.
The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 21 241 shares.
On behalf of Citycon Corporation
EVLI BANK PLC
Pasi Väisänen
For further information, please contact:
Sakari Järvelä
Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com
