Mittwoch, 23.03.2022
Kurschance: Gewaltiger Turnaround!? – Die 564%-Chance!
WKN: 863784 ISIN: SE0000113250 
Tradegate
22.03.22
10:26 Uhr
21,990 Euro
+0,060
+0,27 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire
23.03.2022 | 18:05
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to special dividend in Skanska AB

The following information is based on the press release from Skanska AB (SKA B,
SE0000113250) published on February 3, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

SKA B will distribute a special dividend in the amount of SEK 3.00 per share,
effective March 30, 2022. 

Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.1.2 in
"CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on
the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1051200
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
