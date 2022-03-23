- (PLX AI) - CA Immobilien FY EBITDA EUR 210.1 million.
- • FY EBIT EUR 749.6 million after increased revaluation result
- • CA Immo distributed dividends of €3.50 per share from the retained earnings as at 31 December 2020 in the 2021 business year and a further dividend of €2.50 per share to shareholders in the current business year on 15 March 2022
- • To propose to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 5 May 2022 to deviate from the previous dividend policy and to carry forward the entire net profit for the 2021 financial year.
