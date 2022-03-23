- (PLX AI) - Better Collective acquires Canada Sports Betting for maximum price of 21.4 million euros.
- • EUR 15.9 million is an upfront cash payment and EUR 5.5 million is a deferred cash payment contingent on certain deliverables within three months
- • Better Collective expects that the Canadian activities will generate revenue in excess of EUR 5 million during the financial year 2022
- • Operational earnings (EBITDA) is now expected to reach approximately EUR 80 million (previously approximately EUR 75 million)
- • Other financial targets relating to organic growth and debt leverage remain unchanged
