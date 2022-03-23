Asana, Inc.(NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, announced that it has been recognized as #14 on the Best Medium Workplaces in Ireland in 2022 list. Marking the third year for Asana in the ranking, the company stood out for its commitment to improving its culture by prioritizing employee impact and wellbeing at work.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220323005836/en/

Marking the third year for Asana on the list, the company stood out for its commitment to improving its culture by prioritizing employee impact and wellbeing at work. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"It's incredibly rewarding to be recognized as one of Ireland's Best Workplaces for the third year in a row," said Simon O'Kane, Head of International Revenue, Asana. "We're very proud of our mission-driven culture and what our Asana teammates have been able to achieve in a period of dramatic change in the world. As we enter the next phase of digital work, we're more committed than ever to our programs that foster an inclusive community and make our Dublin office a place where teammates feel supported, connected and empowered to achieve Asana's and our customers' most audacious goals."

Great Place to Work Ireland is part of a global network of culture consultants, with offices in 48 countries using an established methodology to publish lists at country, regional and global levels. The Great Place to Work Institute assesses the policies and practices in place in organisations under nine key areas: Inspiring, Speaking, Listening, Caring, Developing, Thanking, Hiring, Celebrating, and Sharing, in addition to an anonymous Trust Index survey that gathers the perceptions of employees under five dimensions: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. Finally, there is an in-depth qualitative analysis of open ended comments from employees.

The recognition marks the latest industry award for Asana, which was also recognized on Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022 in early March. Last year, Inc. recognized Asana as a Best Workplace and a Best-Led Company, while Great Place to Work and Fortune honored Asana as a Best Workplace for Women, Millennials and Parents.

"In a year that looked like a second edition of the previous one, putting people at the center of organisations' strategies has been more challenging than ever. More than keeping the businesses economically on track, companies have faced numerous changes in health restrictions that have constantly required flexibility, adaptation, and resilience," said Cathal Divilly, CEO of Great Place to Work Ireland. "Organisations that had invested in their culture and people before the pandemic have overcome these challenges with flying colors. Each and every organisation on this year's list has reason to celebrate congratulations to all of Ireland's Best Workplaces 2022."

The full 2022 lists of organizations and award winners, as well as rankings from previous years, are available at www.greatplacetowork.ie.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 119,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Amazon, Japan Airlines, Sky, and Affirm rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through assessment tools, consultancy services, and certification programmes, Great Place to Work recognizes Best Workplaces across the world in a series of national lists including those published by The Irish Times and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognise truly outstanding workplace cultures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220323005836/en/

Contacts:

Leah Wiedenmann

press@asana.com