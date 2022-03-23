Evaluation of the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform Based on Gartner Opinion of Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform from Pyramid Analyticswas positioned in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, 20221. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Key Points:

Pyramid was included in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms 9 years running.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform is rated 4.5 Stars on a scale 1 to 5 and based on 115 reviews on Gartner Peer Insights. Peer Insights is Gartner's peer-driven ratings and reviews platform for enterprise IT solutions and services covering over 300+ technology markets and 3,000 vendors (Source: Gartner Peer Insights)

Complete, Unified Decision Intelligence

Only the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform unifies Data Preparation, Business Analytics, and Data Science on a single, integrated platform. This eliminates the need to use multiple disparate tools and the associated license cost and management complexity. Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), rapid rollout, quicker and direct access to all available data, and industry-leading user adoption means faster time to value. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform can be deployed on-premises, into a private or public cloud, embedded into other apps or delivered through Managed Services Providers (MSP).

Additional Analyst Viewpoints

Pyramid's Decision Intelligence strategy was described as evolutionary in a recent analyst report from 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. Pyramid Analytics Plants a Stake in the Decision Intelligence Ground, authored by Krishna Roy, Senior Research Analyst on the Data, AI Analytics team at 451 Research, examines Pyramid's Decision Intelligence Platform in the context of the emerging decision intelligence market which experts see as the next evolution in analytics and business intelligence (ABI).

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform won the Dresner Advisory Services 2021 Technology Innovation Awards in seven of 12 Categories. The Technology Innovation Awards are presented to the top-ranked vendors in 12 Dresner Advisory 2021 Wisdom of Crowds thematic market reports. The annual thematic studies are based on data collected from end-users and provide a real-world perspective on various technical capabilities related to Dresner's annual research. Each report examines current deployment trends, user intentions, and industry capabilities.

BARC (Business Application Research Center), a leading European analyst firm, elevated Pyramid's Decision Intelligence Platform to the Large/Enterprise-Wide Implementations category in its BARC BI Analytics 22 Report. Pyramid received 40 Top Rankings (1st place) and 87 Leading Positions (top 22-33% or top 2 products) in its 6 peer groups in The BI Analytics Survey 22. Based on a sample of 2,478 survey responses, the BARC report offers an unsurpassed level of user feedback on 30 leading business intelligence (BI) solutions. BARC is one of Europe's leading analyst firms for business software, focusing on the areas of data, business intelligence and analytics (ABI).

Quotes

Chas Kielt, Vice President of Global Corporate Communications and Partner Marketing, Pyramid Analytics: "Our unified decision intelligence platform delivers insights for everyone to make faster, more informed decisions. It provides direct access to any data, enables governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need in a no-code environment.

"We're pleased to be included in Gartner's evaluation, but it's important to understand that the Magic Quadrant is a look back in time. Decision Intelligence is seen by many experts as what's next in analytics. Gartner does not evaluate all of technologies at the core of the Pyramid platform that empower all users in an enterprise to make data-driven decisions. We encourage technology buyers to seek out information from multiple sources."

1 Gartner, Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, James Richardson, Kurt Schlegel, Rita Sallam, Austin Kronz, Julian Sun, March 22, 2022.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid is what's next in analytics. Our unified decision intelligence platform delivers insights for everyone to make faster, more informed decisions. It provides direct access to any data, enables governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need in a no-code environment. Decision Intelligence Platform uniquely combines Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single environment with AI guidance, reducing cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. The Pyramid Platform enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel-Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

