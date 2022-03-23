Hundreds of thousands of people expected to be impacted by donation

Medpace (MEDP), a global clinical research organization (CRO), has partnered with Matthew 25: Ministries, a humanitarian and disaster relief organization, to fund aid shipments to Ukraine and surrounding areas. The contribution will facilitate shipping and distribution of critically needed aid with an estimated value above $2.5 million. It will help hundreds of thousands of people in need in Ukraine and the surrounding areas.

"Medpace has offices in both Ukraine and Poland, so this humanitarian crisis impacts our employees, families, and friends," said Stephen Ewald JD, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Corporate Secretary. "We wanted to show support and impact the relief efforts in a meaningful and expedient way." According to Mr. Ewald, Matthew 25 had amassed supplies of personal care products, paper products, first aid items, and clothing but needed financial assistance for shipping and distribution. "It is worth noting, Matthew: 25 has partners in place, effectively serving the needs of those who remain in the country and those who have been displaced," he stated.

"Medpace's generous contribution will help us continue to provide aid to Ukraine and the surrounding areas," said Matthew 25: Ministries' CEO Tim Mettey. "So many people urgently need help due to this crisis, and Medpace's gift will make an enormous difference, providing care and hope to refugees and others in need. We are grateful for this generous support."

Medpace encourages others to support Matthew 25 in its humanitarian efforts. "Matthew 25 is a 4-star charity on Charity Navigator, the highest designation earned by being financially efficient and transparent in their operations," said Mr. Ewald. "Every dollar contributed has a multiplying effect by facilitating the distribution of large quantities of needed supplies that Matthew 25 is ready to ship. We are proud to be able to support the efforts of Matthew 25 and bring urgently needed relief to the people of Ukraine."

Matthew: 25 uses donated funds for the acquisition, processing, tracking, maintenance, warehousing, preparation, and distribution of critically needed supplies to people in need. It uses donations to cover costs associated with the oversight and administration of these activities. 100% of funds designated for "Ukraine Relief" will be used for the purpose intended. Financial and product donations are welcome. Learn more and donate: https://m25m.org/disaster/ukraine22/

About Medpace

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries. Medpace's mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas, including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system, and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 4,500 people across 41 countries as of December 31, 2021.

About Matthew 25: Ministries

Matthew 25: Ministries rescues and reuses over 15,000,000 pounds of products each year and redistributes them to the poorest of the poor and disaster victims. Each year, Matthew 25: Ministries impacts the lives of more than 20,000,000 individuals throughout the United States and around the world. Matthew 25 is ranked on Forbes' 2021 list of the Largest U.S. Charities. Matthew 25 is also highly ranked among more than 3,700 four-star charities on Charity Navigator. Matthew 25: Ministries is accredited by the Better Business Bureau through the "Wise Giving Alliance Standards." For more information, or to schedule an interview, contact Michelle Jones mjones@m25m.org at Matthew 25: Ministries (513) 793-6256, or visit www.m25m.org.

