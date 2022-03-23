Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Kurschance: Gewaltiger Turnaround!? – Die 564%-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CQ72 ISIN: US1523091007 Ticker-Symbol: 260 
Frankfurt
23.03.22
09:16 Uhr
7,750 Euro
+0,300
+4,03 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTESSA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTESSA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9008,40021:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2022 | 21:41
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc: Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Guggenheim Genomic Medicines & Rare Disease Day

BOSTON and LONDON, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA) announced today that Saurabh Saha, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Guggenheim Genomic Medicines & Rare Disease Day on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

Access to the live webcast of this event, as well as archived recordings, will be available under the "Events" tab on the investor relations section of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.centessa.com/events-presentations.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc.

Contacts:

Investors:

investors@centessa.com

John Fraunces, LifeSci Advisors

jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:

media@centessa.com


CENTESSA PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.