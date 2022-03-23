Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc: Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Guggenheim Genomic Medicines & Rare Disease Day

BOSTON and LONDON, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA) announced today that Saurabh Saha, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Guggenheim Genomic Medicines & Rare Disease Day on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 11:00 am Eastern Time.



Access to the live webcast of this event, as well as archived recordings, will be available under the "Events" tab on the investor relations section of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.centessa.com/events-presentations.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc.

