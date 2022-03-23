Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Das ist er! Der Turnaround, der sich gewaschen hat…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AN0Y ISIN: BMG396372051 Ticker-Symbol: KT31 
Tradegate
23.03.22
20:25 Uhr
11,100 Euro
+0,540
+5,11 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,90011,12023.03.
10,97011,09023.03.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2022 | 23:53
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Filing of 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Golden Ocean Group Limited, or in the link below. The Annual Report is also available on the website of the Commission, www.sec.gov.

Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Company's complete 2021 audited financial statements, by contacting the Investor Relations department.


Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
March 23, 2022

Contact Person:
Peder Simonsen: Chief Financial Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS
+47 22 01 73 45

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

  • Golden Ocean 2021 Form 20-F (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f40458bf-0949-4835-afde-f1d472bc4587)
  • Golden Ocean 2021 Form 20-F.xhtml (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3f1ee267-ce0a-47c0-b41a-f96be73debcd)

GOLDEN OCEAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.