Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2022) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM), announces that Jeffrey W. Talley, Ian Mor Macdonald, Ian Murray Macdonald, Scott MacFabe and Wanda Richardson were elected to BluMetric's Board of Directors at its fiscal 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held March 23, 2022. We thank Geoff Simonett for his years of service on the Board. Geoff Simonett did not stand for re-election to the Board this year. Wanda Richardson is a new director and is subject to TSX Venture approval.

Wanda Richardson, MAES, MCIP holds a Masters in Environmental Planning and is currently an independent business development advisor to private firms. She previously held the position of Vice President Federal Services with AECOM Canada where she served on the Canadian Executive. She successfully developed and led the Federal infrastructure and indigenous portfolios in Canada achieving exponential growth year over year. Wanda has also held senior leadership positions at Hatch, the University of Waterloo and Region of Waterloo. She has specific success in partnership development leveraging the capital and expertise of the private sector to achieve public outcomes. She is a certified professional planner, member of the Canadian Institute of Planners (MCIP) and is an active mentor of students, women and young professionals. She is currently a Board Director with Soroptimist Foundation of Canada and Monica Place. Previously she was Board Director with the Transportation Association of Canada and Chair of the Urban Transportation Council.

BluMetric also announces the appointment of Dr. Jeffrey W. Talley as Chair of its Board of Directors. He has been an independent Director since March 27, 2019. During this time, he has served as Chair of the Human Resources and Governance Committee and a member of the Audit Committee.

Pursuant to the Company's Board compensation policy, BluMetric has granted options of 30,000 common shares to Dr. Talley, who is entering his fourth year of service. These options are granted effective March 23, 2022, vest over one year and are exercisable into common shares of BluMetric at a price of $0.60 per share for a period of five years.

Also pursuant to the Company's Board compensation policy, it has granted options of 90,000 common shares to its newly appointed board member, Wanda Richardson. These options vest over three years and are exercisable into common shares of BluMetric at a price of $0.60 per share for a period of five years.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company with expertise across professional and trade disciplines and technologies that allow for the design, fabrication and delivery of sustainable solutions to environmental and water challenges. BluMetric has more than 160 employees operating in ten offices and over 40 years of expertise. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Military, Mining and Government clients in Canada and the United States.

