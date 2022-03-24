DJ Nomination of Dr. Edeltraud Leibrock for the Board of Directors of Comet Holding AG

The Board of Directors proposes to the shareholders the election of Dr. Edeltraud Leibrock, a proven digitization expert, as a new member of the Board of Directors. The nomination is the result of a thorough search process that is part of the Board of Directors' long-term succession planning and is intended to expand the panel by one to a total of six members.

Dr. Edeltraud Leibrock has many years of management, consulting and technical expertise in the innovation, transformation and governance of IT- and technology-driven organizations. Since 2021 she has been Managing Partner of the Munich-based consultancy Publicis Sapient, which focuses on digital business transformation. Dr. Leibrock started her career in 2000 at Boston Consulting Group in Munich, where she supported strategy, IT, and digitalization projects of established companies in Europe and Asia. In 2009, she moved to Bayerische Landesbank in Munich as Group CIO and Executive Vice President, then joined KfW Bankengruppe in Frankfurt am Main in 2011 as COO and member of the Executive Board. In 2016, she founded and became Managing Partner of Connected Innovations GmbH in Hamburg, a specialist consultancy focused on artificial intelligence and automation. After studying mathematics, biology and physics at the University of Regensburg, Dr. Leibrock received her doctorate in natural sciences (Dr. rer. nat.) from Hamburg University of Technology. Her research work in mass spectrometry and metrology took her to the Fraunhofer Institute in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, and to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Boulder, CO, USA. She is engaged on several advisory boards, such as at the Artificial Intelligence Center Hamburg; at Suntrace GmbH in Hamburg; at Loanboox GmbH (Cologne/Zurich); as well as at Deutscher Gründerverband, a German entrepreneurs' association based in Munich. She is also Vice Chair of the Supervisory Board of Baufi24 Baufinanzierung AG, a mortgage lending intermediary headquartered in Hamburg. 'We are pleased to be able to propose Dr. Edeltraud Leibrock, a proven digitization expert who is well connected, to the Comet Board of Directors at the Annual Shareholder Meeting," said Heinz Kundert, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Comet Holding AG.

Comet Group The Comet Group is a globally leading, innovative technology company based in Switzerland with a focus on plasma control and x-ray technology. With premium high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to both enhance the quality of their products and make their manufacturing more efficient and eco-friendly. Our innovative solutions are in demand in the semiconductor and electronics market, the aerospace and automobile industry and in security inspection. Headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, the Comet Group has a presence in all world markets. We employ more than 1,500 people worldwide, including about 500 in Switzerland. Besides production facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Switzerland and the USA, we maintain various other subsidiaries in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA. Comet (COTN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

