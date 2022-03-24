Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Patent

Relief Receives Trademark Registration for RLF-100(R) From the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Geneva, Switzerland, March 24, 2022 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, today announced that, on March 22, 2022, it received the certificate of registration (Reg. No. 6,674,978) for a trademark for RLF-100(R), from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO"). The trademark covers RLF-100 when used for pharmaceutical preparations and substances for the treatment of viral, metabolic, endocrine, musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, cardiopulmonary, genitourinary, sexual dysfunction, oncological, hepatological, ophthalmic, respiratory, neurological, gastrointestinal, hormonal, dermatological, psychiatric and immune system related diseases and disorders; pharmaceutical preparations for the treatment of viral diseases and; pharmaceutical preparations for the treatment of viral infections. "Receipt of this trademark registration certificate for RLF-100, currently in late-stage development for a number of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related respiratory conditions, is very important to the company, in that it immediately strengthens, and will help to safeguard, our intellectual property position, globally," stated Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Chairman of Relief. ABOUT RLF-100(R) RLF-100(R) (aviptadil) is a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide ("VIP") consisting of 28 amino acids, which was first discovered in 1970. Although initially identified in the intestinal tract, human VIP is known to be produced throughout the body and to be primarily concentrated in the lungs where it has shown a multimodal mechanism of action: specifically, a decrease of inflammatory cytokines release leading to prevention of cytokine storm syndrome and viral replication, an immunomodulating effect, vasodilating and broncho-dilating effects, and prevention of surfactant depletion (surfactant coats the inside of the lungs, which can be lost during COVID-19 and lead to respiratory failure). Seventy percent of VIP in the body is bound to a less common type of cell in the lung, the alveolar type 2 cell, which is critical to the transmission of oxygen to the body. RLF-100 has a 20-year history of safe use in humans in multiple human trials for sarcoidosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, asthma, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and sepsis-induced acute respiratory distress syndrome. A combination of aviptadil with phentolamine is approved for the treatment of erectile dysfunction by intra-cavernous injections in countries outside the U.S. RLF-100 is currently late-stage clinical testing in the U.S for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and acute lung injury (ALI) associated with the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19) through Relief's collaboration partner in the U.S., NeuroRx, Inc. VIP has been granted Fast Track Designation by FDA for the treatment of critical COVID-19 patients with respiratory failure. Relief is also focused on RLF-100(R) for the treatment of, among other indications, COVID-19 non-acute lung injury, non-COVID-19 related ARDS, checkpoint inhibitor-induced pneumonitis and pulmonary sarcoidosis. ABOUT RELIEF Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's drug candidate, RLF-100(R) (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19 through Relief's collaboration partner in the U.S., NeuroRx, Inc. Relief also has a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001, a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. Acer's new drug application for ACER-001 for use as a treatment of urea cycle disorders was recently accepted by the FDA for filing with a PDUFA decision date of June 5, 2022. Finally, Relief's acquisitions last summer of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH brought to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

