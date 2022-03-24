- (PLX AI) - Rational FY EBIT EUR 160.1 million vs. estimate EUR 161 million.
- • FY revenue EUR 779.7 million vs. estimate EUR 780 million
- • FY EPS EUR 10.88
- • FY EBIT margin 20.5%
- • Outlook FY sales growth 10-15%
- • Gross margin is expected to be at the level of the previous year
- • Since the increase in operating costs was disproportionately small relative to revenue, the company anticipates that EBIT will grow at a slightly higher rate than sales revenues and that the EBIT margin will be slightly higher year on year
RATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de