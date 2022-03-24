Christchurch, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2022) - The Ruby Play Network released its native $RUBY blockchain rewards token in a string of cryptocurrency exchange listings over the past week. On the 15th the $RUBY token, which powers play to earn crypto games and blockchain gaming, went live on Bitrue, with liquidity being officially added to decentralized markets thereafter.

The following day $RUBY went live on the ApeSwap decentralized exchange, and then Pancake Swap was the next DEX to be added to the list of markets for live $RUBY trading. The planned systematic string of launches and available liquidity for $RUBY helped the token to launch before listing on Pancake Swap, as the token somewhat bucked the trend for typical BSC launches.

$RUBY tokens designated for vesting and onboarding gaming communities, along with Ruby Play Network project wallets, have all been moved into multisig wallets moving forward. The multisig wallets benefit the network by offering a greater level of security and transparency into all performed transactions. Additionally, the multisig wallets ensure vested tokens from private funding rounds and those set aside for onboarding new gaming communities are automatically sent to the proper wallets when the time comes, with the use of encoded smart contracts.

The continued transparency put forth by the New Zealand-based blockchain rewards platform has been a strength of RPN for the last several months now. The moves to the multisig wallets seems to be a continuation of this intentional effort put forth towards $RUBY holders and supporters.

The RPN platform partner Strawberry sweeps is being prepared for rolling out in more states over the coming days and weeks, with other RUBY features having recently gone live. One of those is with the ApeSwap staking portal, which usually offers a variety of different staking and farming options. RUBY-BNB liquidity pair is currently available for staking on the ApeSwap Jungle Farm, currently yielding over 370% APR. Strawberry Sweeps provide staking and farming facilities via decentralized exchanges and dapps, to the Ruby Play Network community.

Strawberry sweeps is a blockchain gaming partner of the RPN, and features a crypto sweepstakes game and over a dozen social casino games that reward in-game coins and strawberry currency. Users can then redeem strawberries for cryptocurrencies, with RUBY paid out as rewards for the users game time. Strawberry sweeps is being released in stages across states and territories, introducing users to RPN through its adoption mining process.

The first few months of the year have been busy with community engagement. The beginning of the year a full AMA tour was set and successfully carried out by Ruby Play Network. The tour, and other promotional efforts were decided upon and carried out in collaboration with one of a few key partnerships established by RPN thus far. Crypto advertising agency Coinpresso has been an integral part of the Ruby Play Network promotional and community engagement campaign.

Still in the midst of a season of AMAs, RPN will engage in an Ask Me Anything session in just a few days, discussing all things DeFi on 25/03 - hosted on the RUBY discord server. This extended season of community engagement is anticipated to expand as the project looks to increase volume and holders.

After the first week of the token being live, further liquidity is being prepared for exchanges such as Coinsbit CEX, with others rumored to follow suit, as the Ruby Play Network looks to continue expanding platform utility and user base, whilst increasing daily usage of the RUBY token. Ruby Play Network news and latest updates are regularly shared across RPN social media and Telegram community channels.

