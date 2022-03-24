DJ BX Swiss launches 'Visibility Package' for listed SMEs

BX Swiss announces today that it will actively support listed SMEs in achieving greater visibility in the market. In doing so, BX Swiss aims to support the growth of listed SMEs in the "SME Main Market" segment and strengthen its own position as a Swiss SME exchange by creating unique advantages.

Most of the listed SMEs received only little media attention in Switzerland. However, visibility in the market plays a crucial role both during the IPO process and during the listing period and is essential for attracting additional shareholders and increasing liquidity in the secondary market.

Therefore, BX Swiss is now offering two customized visibility packages for its listed SMEs: one focusing on retail investors and the other focusing on professional investors, whereas the second package was developed in collaboration with Edison Group, an international research firm.

«As a stock exchange we consider it as our obligation to support our listed SMEs in achieving more visibility in the market», emphasizes Matthias Müller, Head of Markets & Services at BX Swiss AG. «Listed companies, that address and attract additional shareholders, automatically increase their liquidity in the secondary market and thus generally become more interesting for all market participants.»

«As an investment research and advisory company, we offer companies access to a global network of professional investors», adds Klaus Schinkel, Managing Director at Edison Group, further. «Investor visibility is exactly what most listed SMEs lack. We can close this gap in a very cost-effective way.»

