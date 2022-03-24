Shred-it celebrates continued Superbrands Status

Prestigious award recognises Shred-it's service quality, trusted reliability and sector distinction

Superbrands Status held for the third consecutive year in the UK

Participation is by invitation only and determined by an Expert Council, and 2,500 business leaders

MANCHESTER, England, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shred-it Ltd., a Stericycle solution and one of the UK's leading information security companies, has been recognised as an outstanding business-to-business Superbrand for the third consecutive year. Only the most highly-regarded brands from each category receive the prestigious award.

Superbrands status is evaluated and determined against three core factors of service quality, trusted reliability and sector distinction, as well as overall brand perception. Uniquely, brands do not apply to be considered for Superbrands Status. From the thousands of brands initially identified this year, 1,587 were shortlisted for consideration by 2,500 UK business professionals and an Expert Council of 26 senior business-to-business leaders.

Rachael Alpha, Shred-it's SVP of Sales and Marketing in EMEAA said: "Shred-it's continued recognition as a UK Superbrand not only reaffirms our own service quality and reputation but recognises the impact we create for our customers and their own brand reputations. As data compliance and sustainability continues to top business agendas, it's our trusted customer partnerships and purpose-driven team members that are successfully helping to protect businesses in increasingly complex and regulated environments."

Superbrands has been tracking the sentiment towards UK brands since 1995. This year's research process was managed by The Centre for Brand Analysis (TCBA) in partnership with Dynata - a global leader in digital research.

Damon Segal, CEO of Superbrands said: "We are very pleased that Shred-it continues to qualify as a Superbrand and play an active part in our collaborative community of like-minded members. The brand is an outstanding example of how putting customers first builds loyalty and brand value."

Due to sector-based secure data compliance and GDPR, there's never been a more important time to protect the wealth of information that is processed and stored on a daily basis. Awareness of the security risks and the impact that a data breach can have on a business' reputation and bottom line highlights the needs for secure document and media destruction as part of a business' critical infrastructure.

About Shred-it: Shred-it is a Stericycle solution that helps organisations maintain the security and integrity of private and confidential information through document shredding, hard drive destruction and workplace privacy policies. As one of the the largest document destruction providers in the world, Shred-it is working to shape a healthier and safer world for everyone, everywhere, ever day with safe, responsible, and sustainable services and products. For more information, please visit: www.shredit.co.uk

About Superbrands: The Superbrands organisation identifies and pays tribute to exceptional brands throughout the world. The UK programme is run under license by Academy of Chief Marketers. The identified brands are celebrated in the Superbrands Annual, first published in 1995 and now in its 22nd volume in the UK. The book explores the history, development and achievements of the nation's leading brands, showcasing why they are well-regarded and providing valuable insights into each brand's strategy and proposition

