Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Proposed Sub-Division of Ordinary Shares

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

(the "Company")

Proposed Sub-Division of Ordinary Shares

The Company today announces further details of the sub-division of each existing ordinary share of 25 pence each ("Existing Ordinary Shares") into 5 new ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("New Ordinary Shares") (the "Share Split") as was announced in the annual results announcement issued by the Company today, 24 March 2022.

The Share Split is conditional on approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 10 May 2022 and is also conditional on the New Ordinary Shares being admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. Applications for such admissions are being made and it is expected that such admissions will become effective, and that dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence, at 8.00am on Friday, 13 May 2022, at which time the Share Split will become effective. The last day of trading in the Existing Ordinary Shares is expected to be Thursday, 12 May 2022 and the record date for the Share Split is 6.00pm on that date (the "Record Date").

Shareholders will receive 5 New Ordinary Shares in exchange for each Existing Ordinary Share held at the Record Date. CREST accounts are expected to be credited with New Ordinary Shares on Friday, 13 May 2022 and share certificates in respect of the New Ordinary Shares are expected to be posted to shareholders no later than 27 May 2022.

The ticker for the New Ordinary Shares will remain the same as the ticker for the Existing Ordinary Shares (TMPL). The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with each other and will carry the same rights and be subject to the same restrictions as the Existing Ordinary Shares, including the same rights to participate in dividends paid by the Company. A holding of New Ordinary Shares following the Share Split will represent the same proportion of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company as the corresponding holding of Existing Ordinary Shares immediately prior to the Share Split.

The New Ordinary Shares will have a new ISIN and SEDOL, as follows:

ISIN: GB00BMV92D64

SEDOL: BMV92D6

Cenkos Securities Plc is acting on behalf of the Company in relation to the proposed Share Split. Further details of the proposed Share Split are set out in the Company's Annual Report & Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Total Voting Rights

On the basis that there are currently 66,872,765 Existing Ordinary Shares in issue, following completion of the Share Split there will be 334,363,825 New Ordinary Shares in issue, of which 4,651,400 will be held in treasury. Therefore, immediately following the Share Split of the Company's shares on 13 May 2022, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 329,712,425.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

24 March 2022

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323