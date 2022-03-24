- (PLX AI) - Scatec refinances power plants in South Africa and receives net proceeds of USD 36 million.
- • Scatec has refinanced the non-recourse debt facilities for the solar power plants Kalkbult, Dreunberg and Linde in South Africa with the existing lenders
- • Key amended terms include increased debt amounts, reduced margins, increased tenors, and release of cash from debt reserve accounts, implying minor impacts to expected future dividends from the power plants
