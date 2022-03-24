Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) acquired 1.05 million of its own shares in an off-market transaction for EUR 14.5 million.

The amount of EUR 14.5 million corresponds approximately to the remaining portion of the EUR 20 million share buyback mandate currently being executed.

The shares repurchased will be held by Carmila with a view to their future cancellation. This operation falls within the framework of Carmila's share buyback program, as authorized by the General Meeting of shareholders of 18 May 2021.

21 April 2022 (after market close): First-quarter 2022 Financial Information

12 May 2022: Annual General Meeting

As the third-largest listed owner of commercial property in continental Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to transform and enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2021, its portfolio was valued at €6.21 billion, comprising 214 shopping centres, all leaders in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC").

