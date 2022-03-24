Cargotec Corporation: MacGregor has received a significant order to supply comprehensive RoRo equipment to four innovative Pure Car and Truck Carriers

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 24 MARCH 2022 AT 10 AM EET



MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been selected to supply comprehensive packages of RoRo equipment for four Aurora class Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs) to be built by China Merchant Heavy Industries (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd for the Norwegian owner, Höegh Autoliners.



The order, with a value of more than US$15 million, was booked into Cargotec's 2022 first quarter order intake. The first two vessels will be delivered during the second half of 2024 and the next two in the first half of 2025. Höegh Autoliners also has options for a further four plus four vessels.



Designed by the China Merchants Industries owned ship designer, Deltamarin, the Aurora class can transport up to 9,100 cars and will be the world's largest and most sustainable car carriers. The class will have DNV's ammonia and methanol ready notation.



MacGregor's scope of supply encompasses design, supply and installation support for a large stern quarter ramp and door, side ramp and door, and liftable car decks.



The vessels' strengthened decks and internal ramp systems will enable electric vehicles to be carried on all decks, with the MacGregor patented Load Monitoring System boosting the load capacity of the ramp and providing more flexibility for heavier project cargo.

"We are very pleased to have supported Höegh Autoliners from the early stages of the Aurora class project, building on the previous Horizon class vessels and our long-standing relationship with Höegh Autoliners," says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions, MacGregor."Close collaboration with the owner, designer and builder is essential for a project such as the Aurora class to be successful, and we look forward to continuing our work together towards delivery of the first two vessels in 2024," he added."We are pleased to continue the relationship with MacGregor to build our Aurora class vessels. MacGregor's world leading technology and expertise will ensure our vessels are built to the highest standards. The Aurora class represents the future of our business. It will further strengthen our service offering, accelerate our path to zero emissions and put us in the forefront of sustainable shipping." says Andreas Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners.

