The long running public feud and court case between renowned businessman Mr. Pascal Beveraggi and Moïse Katumbi, known as OCTAVIA vs ASTALIA, regarding the ownership of NB MINING AFRICA has finally concluded via the honorable Congolese Court. Just as he won his case against Moïse Katumbi in the Kinshasa/Gombe Court of Appeals in December 2020, Mr. Beveraggi once again emerges victorious with the Court's final decision in his favor.

The smear campaign lead by Moïse Katumbi's camp ultimately proved unsuccessful. The honorable Congolese Court have spoken. NB MINING AFRICA, the disputed company, which was unlawfully seized, is now back in the hands of its rightful owner Mr. Beveraggi, as ruled by the Gombe Court of Appeals on March 16th, 2022.

Mr. Pascal Beveraggi, the French businessman who operates multiple business interests on several continents and is the former President of FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo, went through a tremendous ordeal with business and personal character attacks throughout the case, making this Court ruling an incredible relief. The fact that the honorable Congolese Court have ordered Katumbi to return ownership of the NB MINING AFRICA company, all assets and funds taken unlawfully, to the rightful and legal owner, is a complete vindication for Mr. Beveraggi and his team.

It comes as no surprise that Katumbi's camp has disputed the honorable Court's decision. Nonetheless, he is expected by all parties to adhere to the Rule of Law and return to Mr. Pascal Beveraggi the NB MINING AFRICA company along with assets etc. mentioned in the ruling.

Ref. case no: R.C.A. 37.748/37.377

Link to Ruling: www.nb-mining.com/files/ruling-37748-37377.pdf

