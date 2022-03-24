Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Das ist er! Der Turnaround, der sich gewaschen hat…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNRB ISIN: SE0011115963 Ticker-Symbol: 1EKA 
Frankfurt
24.03.22
08:02 Uhr
32,140 Euro
-0,280
-0,86 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VEONEER INC SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEONEER INC SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,34033,70010:00
GlobeNewswire
24.03.2022 | 09:29
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Veoneer Inc. ges observationsstatus / Veoneer Inc. receives observation status (31/22)

Den 4 oktober 2021 offentliggjorde Veoneer Inc. ("Veoneer" eller "Bolaget") ett
pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget ingått ett villkorat
samgåendeavtal med QUALCOMM Incorporated och SSW Partners. 

Idag, den 24 mars 2022, offentliggjorde Veoneer ett pressmeddelande med
information om att parterna enats om att samgåendet ska slutföras den 1 april
2022, och att Bolaget därför beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av dess
depåbevis från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en
sådan avnoteringsansökan. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument
ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Med ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att depåbevisen i Veoneer
Inc. (VNE SDB, ISIN-kod SE0011115963, orderboks-ID 156882) ska ges
observationsstatus. 

On 4 October 2021, Veoneer Inc. ("Veoneer" or the "Company") published a press
release with information that the Company has entered into a conditional merger
agreement with QUALCOMM Incorporated and SSW Partners. 

Today, March 24, 2022, Veoneer published a press release with information that
the parties have agreed that the closing of the merger will take place on April
1, 2022, and that the Company therefore has decided to apply for delisting of
its depository receipts from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also
received such a delisting application from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may
be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the instruments
removed from trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the depository
receipts in Veoneer Inc. (VNE SDB, ISIN code SE0011115963, order book ID
156882) shall be given observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations, 08-405 60 00. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
VEONEER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.