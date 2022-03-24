Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Veoneer Inc. ges observationsstatus / Veoneer Inc. receives observation status (31/22)

Den 4 oktober 2021 offentliggjorde Veoneer Inc. ("Veoneer" eller "Bolaget") ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget ingått ett villkorat samgåendeavtal med QUALCOMM Incorporated och SSW Partners. Idag, den 24 mars 2022, offentliggjorde Veoneer ett pressmeddelande med information om att parterna enats om att samgåendet ska slutföras den 1 april 2022, och att Bolaget därför beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av dess depåbevis från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Med ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att depåbevisen i Veoneer Inc. (VNE SDB, ISIN-kod SE0011115963, orderboks-ID 156882) ska ges observationsstatus. On 4 October 2021, Veoneer Inc. ("Veoneer" or the "Company") published a press release with information that the Company has entered into a conditional merger agreement with QUALCOMM Incorporated and SSW Partners. Today, March 24, 2022, Veoneer published a press release with information that the parties have agreed that the closing of the merger will take place on April 1, 2022, and that the Company therefore has decided to apply for delisting of its depository receipts from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such a delisting application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the instruments removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the depository receipts in Veoneer Inc. (VNE SDB, ISIN code SE0011115963, order book ID 156882) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations, 08-405 60 00. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB