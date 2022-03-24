Leading audit, risk, and compliance platform continues rapid growth with new operations in the UK and Europe

AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management, today announced the grand opening of its new European headquarters in London as the company brings its innovative, award-winning solutions to enterprises based in the United Kingdom and Europe. Located in London's 'Tech City,' the new headquarters will also provide regional support for a fast-growing user base of nearly 10,000 users across 12 European countries and the UK who already leverage AuditBoard's award-winning solutions today.

AuditBoard's running start in Europe is due in part to the rapid success the company has had in attracting some of the world's biggest brands to its modern connected risk platform for managing corporate audit, risk, and compliance programs. More than 30% of the Fortune 500 use AuditBoard today, and the firm has been growing at a rate of more than 60% annually. Escalating corporate risks in cybersecurity, the supply chain, and regulatory compliance continue to drive new customers to AuditBoard as they seek to take on the challenge of navigating today's dynamic risk environment and the complexity of ever-changing regulatory requirements.

"We're excited to extend our mission of elevating internal audit and risk professionals with innovative, transformative technology to the European market," explained Scott Arnold, President and CEO of AuditBoard. "The challenges that internal audit, risk, and compliance teams face are increasingly global in nature, and AuditBoard's purpose-built platform empowers them to meet these challenges."

AuditBoard's geographic expansion marks another milestone in its trajectory of rapid and continuous growth. The company recently surpassed the $100 million annual recurring revenue mark and has earned a spot among the top 200 fastest-growing technology companies in North America for three consecutive years, according to Deloitte.

Along with driving impressive growth, AuditBoard's customer-centric approach has earned it numerous plaudits and awards. AuditBoard was recognised as the top-rated audit management and GRC solution in G2's Winter Grid Reports; its connected audit, risk, and compliance platform is top-rated by customers on Gartner Peer Insights; and the platform was recognised in February by the International Cloud Awards as Best SaaS for the Enterprise. Over 1,400 organisations now leverage the power of AuditBoard's platform to elevate their audit, risk, and compliance teams, and company performance.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management. More than 30% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2 and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the third year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220324005085/en/

Contacts:

Alex Brooks

Alex.brooks@tuvapartners.com