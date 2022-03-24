Eagle Genomics Listed as Top Global FoodTech Company in FoodTech 500

Ranked within top 60 of 500 companies, from more than 2,550 applicants in total

Selection based on business size, digital footprint, and sustainability

Also listed on 2021 UK Wall of Fame

CAMBRIDGE, England, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Eagle Genomics, a software business pioneering the application of network science to biology, was pleased to announce that it has been recognized by AgriFoodTech organization Forward Fooding as a 'The FoodTech 500' company. The FoodTech 500 is one of the world's first definitive lists of global entrepreneurial talent at the intersection of food, technology, and sustainability. Each applicant was assessed using three criteria: business size, digital footprint, and sustainability practices. Based upon these criteria, Eagle Genomics ranked #59 out of the 500 listed companies. It was also listed on the 2021 FoodTech 500 UK Wall of Fame.

Eagle Genomics works with leading global organizations to accelerate their journey to scientific insights and new product development through its e[datascientist] platform. It can be used across several AgriFoodTech areas, including: food processing; food safety and traceability; next-generation food and beverage; and AgriTech. The platform can help to surface novel insights with significant potential impact on food systems, while promoting increased savings in terms of time, budget and resource requirements. This includes a potential reduction in the need for wet-lab experimentation through the promotion of data sharing and data reuse.

The platform offers the capability to reveal and explore critical information and insights in other key subjects such as: methane emission reduction as a result of improved livestock diets; estimated quality-adjusted life years gained due to improved targeted 'food as medicine'; and lifetime health cost savings through improved nutrition products. ?Through its knowledge partnerships, Eagle Genomics is also forging strategic relationships with leading scientific establishments focused on the microbiome, including the UK's Quadram Institute and Earlham Institute.

Anthony Finbow, CEO, Eagle Genomics, said: "We are excited to be recognized by The FoodTech 500 list and join the UK Wall of Fame. At Eagle Genomics, we are focused on helping organizations tackle the world's Grand Challenges, including ensuring healthy and nutritious food at scale. The microbiome has a critical role to play in supporting such goals - from soils and farms, to fork, to the human gut, to health. With the microbiome being the most proximate opportunity in the Bio Revolution, our AI-augmented knowledge discovery platform, e[datascientist], is making a significant difference by helping to unlock radical innovation opportunities - from the ingredients themselves through to the health benefits they can provide."

Alessio D'Antino, Founder & CEO, Forward Fooding, said: "With the FoodTech 500, we have published the definitive list the top 500 companies shaping the future of food. Based upon our stringent assessment criteria, these companies have demonstrated the potential to become the next 'Fortune 500' companies in the AgriFoodTech space, with our past editions setting the bar incredibly high for this year's list. We're pleased to be celebrating the most groundbreaking, global businesses that are acting as a force of good and creating a brighter future of food."

On 16 March, Eagle Genomics' CEO Anthony Finbow was also invited to speak at the unveiling event of the FoodTech500 2021 list, at its newly launched FoodTech Innovation Hub in London - where some of the top-ranked companies in the UK are based.

Last year, Eagle Genomics was recognized as 'AI Champion' winner in Business Weekly's 2021 Awards, as well as a 'Deep Tech Pioneer' by Hello Tomorrow, acknowledging it as a game-changer developing cutting-edge technology to bring positive change to the planet, society, and industries.

Read more about Forward Fooding and the 2021 Food Tech 500 here.

About Eagle Genomics

Eagle Genomics is innovating at the intersection of biology, data sciences and bioinformatics to help drive the digital reinvention of the life sciences. Its award-winning AI-augmented knowledge discovery platform, e[datascientist], empowers scientists to exploit multi-dimensional data, in minutes rather than months, to help companies conduct science-led innovation for next-generation products. It supports the entire innovation workflow - from hypothesis through insight to product claims - helping bring novel, safer and sustainable products to market, faster, across the Food, Healthcare, Personal Care and Beauty and AgBio industries.

Eagle Genomics is forging strategic relationships with leading scientific establishments focused on the microbiome and in the UK has helped shape the Microbiome Strategic Roadmap. A Cambridge, UK-headquartered business with a global presence, it has sites in London's Knowledge Quarter, Hyderabad, India, New York's Genome Center as well as Paris' Station F and Potsdam Science Park, Germany. Find out more at www.eaglegenomics.com.

