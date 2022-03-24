Concerning AS BlueOrange Bank name change

As of March 21, 2022 AS BlueOrange Bank, Nasdaq Baltic exchange member in Riga and Vilnius, has changed its name to BluOr Bank AS. Member trading code BORA remains unchanged. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.