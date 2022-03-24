Anzeige
24.03.2022
Concerning AS BlueOrange Bank name change

As of March 21, 2022 AS BlueOrange Bank, Nasdaq Baltic exchange member in Riga
and Vilnius, has changed its name to BluOr Bank AS. Member trading code BORA
remains unchanged. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
