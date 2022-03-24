The Kolkata-headquartered solar manufacturer has filed draft papers with SEBI for its initial primary offering (IPO), which comprises a fresh issue of up to INR 1,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to five million equity shares by the existing shareholders.From pv magazine India Kolkata-headquartered Vikram Solar, one of India's leading module manufacturers and a comprehensive EPC solar solutions provider, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator SEBI to launch its initial primary offering (IPO). Vikram Solar intends to utilize the net proceeds from the IPO ...

