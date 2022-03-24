Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2022) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") is pleased to announce that modeling of the many silver and gold intercepts reported to date at the Victor Vein system demonstrates sufficient vein continuity for inclusion in the upcoming Maiden Resource Estimate (MRE) at the 100% controlled Tonopah West project, located in the Walker Lane trend of Western Nevada.

The Victor vein system (the intersection of the Murray, Merger and O.K. vein systems) extends 480 metres along strike to the eastern border of the Tonopah West project which neighbours Summa Silver. Blackrock's drilling shows the vein is 480-metres long and its dip extent is unknown at this time since the bottom has not been encountered. Drilling by Summa Silver indicates this vein system extends another 300 metres east along strike onto their property.

The Tonopah West project is conveniently situated directly adjacent to the town of Tonopah in Western Nevada, with highway US 95 traversing the property, and the DPB and Victor resource areas are comprised entirely of patented mining claims.

Andrew Pollard, Blackrock Silver's President and CEO, stated, "As we near completion on our maiden resource estimate on the DPB target at Tonopah West, we concluded that the Victor vein system, which is right next door, has sufficient information and will play a part in this important milestone for the Company, alongside our DPB vein corridor. These vein systems are geologically and historically tied together, with underground workings linking the two areas, of which are in very close proximity. Over 90 years following development and production shut down, it is only fitting that these two areas re-emerge for the next chapter of the "Queen of the Silver Camps." To accommodate the additional work required in modelling this separate vein system, announcement of the maiden resource estimate is anticipated by April 15th, 2022."





Figure 1: Plan map of Maiden Resource Areas

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/117945_0431ee0ff4806a18_002full.jpg

Table of Victor Significant Intercepts

Table 1: Previously released summary of significant Au and Ag assay results using a 200 g/t AgEq cut-off grade from the Victor Target (Intercepts greater than 2,000 gram-metre AgEq show in bold text).

HOLEID Area From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au_g/t Ag_g/t AgEq_g/t Release Date TW20-001 Victor 554.7 557.8 3 2.435 221.3 464.8 July 20, 2020 TW20-001 Victor 560.8 563.9 3 11.518 1046.1 2197.9 Including 560.8 562.4 1.5 18.667 1736.7 3603.4 TW20-001 Victor 574.5 603.5 29 5.291 435.7 964.8 Including 582.2 592.8 10.7 7.941 623.1 1417.2 TW20-001 Victor 612.6 615.7 3 1.925 135.1 327.6 TW20-003 Victor 702.6 704.1 1.5 1.89 140 329 September 1, 2020 TW20-012C Victor 581.9 583.4 1.5 2.67 223.5 490.5 November 23, 2020 TW20-020C Victor 585.2 586.7 1.5 4.75 334.5 809.5 November 23, 2020 TW20-020C Victor 592.2 593.1 0.9 19 1634.4 3534.4 TW20-021C Victor 621.2 624.2 3 3.5 435.5 785.5 November 23, 2020 TW20-024C Victor 521.5 523.1 1.6 2.05 210 415 November 23, 2020 TW20-024C Victor 573.3 574.7 1.4 3.56 405 761 TW20-024C Victor 580 582.4 2.4 3.948 364 758.8 TW20-031C Victor 535.8 538.7 2.9 5.353 545.9 1081.2 November 23, 2020 TW20-041C Victor 578.2 581.3 3.1 1.884 198 386.4 January 14, 2021 Including 578.2 578.5 0.3 5.5 571 1121 TW20-061C Victor 631.6 650.1 18.5 1.539 142 295 January 14, 2021 TW21-077 Victor 599 602 3 3.075 310 617.5 May 5, 2021 Including 599 600.5 1.5 4.19 443 862 TW21-077 Victor 606.5 614.2 7.6 2.139 230 444 TW21-085 Victor 594.4 599 4.6 3.113 275.6 338.9 September 1, 2021 TW21-093C Victor 494.3 495.1 0.8 1.93 207 400 May 5, 2021 TW21-094C Victor 527.8 532.2 4.4 1.837 140.8 324.5 July 8, 2021 Including 528.2 530.4 2.2 2.956 226.8 522.4 TW21-094C Victor 597.4 598.3 0.9 0.942 117 211.2 TW21-094C Victor 601.2 601.9 0.7 1.02 117 219 TW21-095C Victor 551.1 552.6 1.5 3.66 376 742 July 8, 2021 TW21-095C Victor 608 608.2 0.2 1.1 152 262 TW21-096C Victor 465 466.1 1.1 1.97 126 323 July 8, 2021 TW21-096C Victor 467.4 468.9 1.5 1.14 118 232 TW21-097C Victor 461.2 467.7 6.5 1.945 261.3 455.8 September 1, 2021 Including 464.5 466.1 1.6 5.26 655 1181 TW21-097C Victor 469.4 477.5 8.1 1.076 192.9 300.5 TW21-097C Victor 488.2 489.9 1.7 3.93 660 1053 TW21-097C Victor 499.3 500.9 1.6 0.917 122 213.7 TW21-116 Victor 435.9 437.4 1.52 1.6 187 347 February 17, 2022 TW21-116 Victor 519.7 521.2 1.52 1.49 144 293 TW21-116 Victor 538 541 3.05 1.164 176.5 292.9 AgEq_g/t = Ag_g/t + Au_g/t*100; True thickness unknown. NSV = No significant values

Blackrock's exploration activities at the Tonopah West project are being conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Blackrock is a junior precious metals focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada. With 110,00 metres of drilling completed at their flagship Tonopah West silver-gold project, the Company plans to deliver a maiden resource estimate by April 15th, 2022.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements concern the Company's strategic plans, completion of the maiden resource estimate on the Tonopah West project in the first quarter of 2022, timing and expectations for the Company's exploration and drilling programs, estimates of mineralization from drilling, geological information projected from sampling results and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors, including the ability of the Company to make payments related to the lease option to purchase the Tonopah West project; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data, and general market and industry conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

