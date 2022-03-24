Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Veoneer Inc. from Nasdaq Stockholm (32/22)

Veoneer Inc. has applied for its depository receipts to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. Conditional upon the closing of the ongoing transaction between Veoneer Inc., QUALCOMM Incorporated, SSW HoldCo LP and SSW Merger Sub Corp., Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the depository receipts of Veoneer Inc. from Nasdaq Stockholm. Short name: VNE SDB ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011115963 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 156882 ---------------------------- The last day of trading in the depository receipts of Veoneer Inc. on Nasdaq Stockholm will be March 31, 2022. Thereafter, the trading in the depository receipts will be halted. The depository receipts will finally be delisted upon closing of the transaction, expected to occur on April 1, 2022. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB