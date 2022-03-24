Anzeige
Das ist er! Der Turnaround, der sich gewaschen hat…
WKN: A2JNRB ISIN: SE0011115963 
Frankfurt
24.03.22
08:02 Uhr
32,140 Euro
-0,280
-0,86 %
GlobeNewswire
24.03.2022 | 11:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Veoneer Inc. from Nasdaq Stockholm (32/22)

Veoneer Inc. has applied for its depository receipts to be delisted from Nasdaq
Stockholm. 

Conditional upon the closing of the ongoing transaction between Veoneer Inc.,
QUALCOMM Incorporated, SSW HoldCo LP and SSW Merger Sub Corp., Nasdaq Stockholm
AB has approved the application and decided to delist the depository receipts
of Veoneer Inc. from Nasdaq Stockholm. 



Short name:   VNE SDB   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0011115963
----------------------------
Order book ID: 156882   
----------------------------



The last day of trading in the depository receipts of Veoneer Inc. on Nasdaq
Stockholm will be March 31, 2022. Thereafter, the trading in the depository
receipts will be halted. The depository receipts will finally be delisted upon
closing of the transaction, expected to occur on April 1, 2022. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
