Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Vehicles Enters into Factory Authorized Representative Agreement with Central States Bus Sales, Inc.

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQX:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), today announced that it has entered into a Factory Authorized Representative Agreement ("FAR") with Central States Bus Sales, Inc. ("Central States") allowing the Fenton, Missouri-based bus provider to promote, sell and service Envirotech Vehicles products. Central States is obligated to purchase at least one van and one Class 4 or Class 5 truck annually for use in customer demonstrations during the term of the agreement, subject to working out logistics with the Company.

Central States is a provider of buses with capacity ranging from four to 90 passengers to satisfy a variety of commercial transportation needs. In addition to a robust new equipment inventory, the company keeps a large stock of used vehicles for large scale transportation needs, as well as stocking OEM and after-market bus parts and accessories from quality transportation vendors. Based in Fenton, Missouri, the company has a total of five full-service locations in Arkansas, Illinois, Tennessee and Kentucky and represents manufacturers that provide numerous different products for customers including public school vehicles, charter coaches and paratransit vehicles.

"We're pleased to partner with Central States Bus Sales as we continue to expand our valuable network of Factory Authorized Representatives," Phillip Oldridge, Chief Executive Officer of Envirotech Vehicles commented. "Our FAR network is a key part of our growth strategy, and we remain intently focused on working with companies that support our sales and customer service initiatives. Central States has a proven record of excellence as a provider of transportation solutions to a wide range of customers including public schools and paratransit providers and we look forward to benefiting from their longstanding relationships and reputation in this industry."

Jeff Reitz, President/CEO of Central States, added "Central States looks forward to supporting Envirotech vehicles, parts and service, demonstrating our belief in the Envirotech team and its vehicles."

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.evtvusa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (formerly ADOMANI, Inc.) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

