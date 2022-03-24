Hyundai Mobis selected as a GM Supplier of the Year for five consecutive years

- Selected for five consecutive years since 2018, recognized for product quality, technological competitiveness, and on-time delivery.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX: 012330) announced that it has been named the Supplier of the Year by GM, the largest automaker in North America. This is its fifth time since it was first crowned by GM as the Supplier of the Year in 2018 and it shows that the quality of the company's products and technology have been widely recognized in the global market.

GM selects the Supplier of the Year after conducting a comprehensive evaluation of around 3,000 primary suppliers for their product quality, development capability, innovation, and on-time delivery across 10 categories including chassis, powertrain, interior design, and electronic devices.

One of the core parts that Hyundai Mobis supplies to GM is the ICS (Integrated Center Stack), which is an electronic device that controls the multimedia and air conditioning system. Following its first supply to GM in 2010, the company has since continued to supply ICS for the top vehicle models of GM from small passenger cars to large SUVs. Furthermore, Hyundai Mobis supplies DIH (Drum in Hat) to GM.

Based on the mutual trust that has been built for over 10 years, Hyundai Mobis plans to strengthen its business activity and to find opportunities to supply GM with other core parts including HUD (Heads-Up Display) and lamp.

Hyundai Mobis is also actively working to obtain international certifications to target other global automakers. As part of the effort, it has obtained TISAX (Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange) for its 12 business locations from 2020. TISAX is an international information security standard developed by the ENX Association to ensure an appropriate level of information security.

As the importance of information security for new vehicles is growing, Hyundai Mobis began preparing for TISAX in 2020 and as a result, obtained its first information protection certification for HQ and R&D Headquarter in Korea (Yongin) the same year and for 10 business locations in Korea and abroad, for both last year and this year. In particular, Hyundai Mobis' Technical Center in Europe (Germany) obtained information protection certification as well as Prototype Parts & Vehicles and Test Vehicles certification.

Hyundai Mobis plans to build organic partnerships with global automakers through the diversification of its product portfolio and achieve USD 3.7 billion in orders from overseas this year. It will expand its Key Account Management (KAM) group in four main regions: Europe, North America, China and India in an effort to quickly meet the requirements of its clients around the world and provide customized services throughout the process of product development.

Hyundai Mobis is the global no.7 global automotive supplier, with annual sales of nearly $30 billion USD. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

Hyundai Mobis aims to become a lifelong technology partner for vehicles and people. The company has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting and automotive electronics.

Hyundai Mobis currently employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. With the R&D headquarter in Korea, Mobis operates 4 technology centers in Germany, China, India and the United States.

