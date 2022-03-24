The "Turkey Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the Q4 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in the country is expected to grow by 13.9% on annual basis to reach US$1752.5 million in 2022. Despite near-term challenges in 2022, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Turkey remains strong.
The gift card industry in Turkey is expected to grow steadily in H1 2022 and record a strong growth in H2 2022. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 11.5% during 2022-2026. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$1539.2 million in 2021 to reach US$2708.9 million by 2026.
Robust growth in the e-commerce market is expected to boost gift card adoption among consumers in Turkey
The e-commerce industry has been on a consistent growth over the last few quarters, as more and more consumers are shifting to online shopping due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. According to the publisher's projection, the e-commerce revenue exceeded US$20 billion in 2021 in Turkey. It is expected that the shift in consumers' shopping behavior to continue even in the post-pandemic era. Consequently, the publisher is projecting further growth in the e-commerce sector in Turkey over the next four to eight quarters.
Consumers exchanging crypto for gift cards expected to boost gift card market growth in Turkey
One of the reasons why gift cards have grown into popularity over the last four to eight quarters is their innovative use cases. For instance, gift cards can be used to buy cryptocurrencies as well as convert cryptocurrencies into gift cards to make purchases. Similar use cases in Turkey have been boosting the gift card market growth over the last four to six quarters.
Consumers are looking for easier ways to invest in Bitcoin and other altcoins and similarly want simpler ways to spend their holdings. Notably, platforms such as Paxful are allowing consumers to buy crypto using gift cards. On the other hand, Bitrefill, the global payments platform, allows consumers to exchange Bitcoin for branded gift cards, which can then be used to complete purchases. Some of the brands for which consumers can buy gift cards through Bitrefill include Carrefour, Amazon, Google Play, Boyner, IKEA, and Turk Telecom, among several others.
Consequently, as the popularity of cryptocurrencies continues to grow in Turkey, the publisher expects it to support the overall growth of the gift card market over the next four to eight quarters.
Scope
Total Spend on Gifts in Turkey
- By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
- By Product Categories (13 Segments)
- By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Turkey
- Gross Load Value
- Transaction Value
- Unused Value
- Average Value Per Transaction
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value of Card Purchased
- Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Turkey
- Retail Consumer
- Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Turkey
- By Retail Consumer
- By Retail Purchase Occasion
- By Corporate Consumer
- By Corporate Purchase Occasion
- By Company Size
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Turkey
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion1. Festivals Special Celebration Days
2. Milestone Celebration
3. Self-Use
4. Other
- Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Turkey
- Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
- Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
- Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Turkey
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion1. Employee Incentive
2. Sales Incentive
3. Consumer Incentive
- By Scale of Business
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Turkey
- Food Beverage
- Health, Wellness Beauty
- Apparel, Footwear Accessories
- Books Media Products
- Consumer Electronics
- Restaurants Bars
- Toys, Kids, and Babies
- Jewelry
- Sporting Goods
- Home Kitchen Accessories Appliances
- Travel
- Entertainment Gaming
- Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Turkey
- Ecommerce Department Stores
- Restaurants Bars
- Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
- Entertainment Gaming
- Specialty Stores
- Health Wellness
- Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Turkey
- Gift Card Online Sales
- Gift Card Offline Sales
- 1st Party Sales
- 3rd Party Sales
- Sales Uplift
Reasons to buy
- In-depth understanding of gift card and incentive card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2017-2026) for gift cards and incentive cards in Turkey.
- Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.
- Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour in Turkey: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.
- Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.
- Distribution channel insights: Understand gift cards sales dynamics by channels online vs offline and by 1st party vs 3rd party sales.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3w6whz
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220324005508/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900