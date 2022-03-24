The "International Country Risk Guide Subscription" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With volatility and risk returning to world markets, political and county risk forecasting and analyses continue to evolve, driven increasingly by comprehensive data-series and sophisticated algorithms, designed to capture even the subtlest changes to a country's risk profile and the corresponding impact on asset classes.

Despite a plethora of approaches that can obfuscate clear and balanced analyses, ICRG makes its risk assessments relevant by quantifying its forecasts and ratings across 140 countries, over a 40-year period, and applying them to the behavior and protection of assets.

Since its beginnings in the early 1980s as International Reports, a widely-respected publication on international finance and economics, ICRG continues to serve the world's largest institutional investors, transnational firms, multilateral organizations, hedge funds, central banks, sovereign wealth funds, and leading academic institutions.

Print: Widely cited as 'the most authoritative in the field,' ICRG' flagship publication is a 200+ page bound volume of the most recent political, economic, financial and composite risk scores affecting 140 developed, emerging, and frontier market countries. Each issue of ICRG includes 27 statistical tables (over 85 pages) of ratings and forecasts, along with quasi-Type II errors, delineating each risk metrics' worst- and best-case outlook to a one- and five-year period. Each issue also includes select risk narratives from countries from each of the regions covered. A complete explanation of the ICRG methodology is included to allow customization of ratings. Additional country coverage is available through ICRG-Plus.

CD ROM: A monthly CD ROM containing the latest 12 issues of ICRG, including all textual analysis and statistical ratings, in PDF format. Statistical tables are also provided in Microsoft Excel format for ease of use.

Online Access: An expeditious and easy to use website interfacing all of the information contained in the print edition, and more. Current and historical text analysis is provided in PDF with the ability to view online or download. Current statistical data, as well as the previous 11 months of data, are also available. All statistical tables can be downloaded in Microsoft Excel format. This format now includes the Investir newsletter, containing unique monthly insights from the ICRG.

The World's Preeminent Source Each Month, Clients Receive:

Independently back-tested, data-driven country ratings and analyses focusing on key events affecting political, economic, and financial risk, and 27 comprehensive statistical tables on GDP growth, inflation, fiscal and current accounts, external, liquidity, and exchange rate stability.

Risk assessments that account for the occurrence of Type-II errors by posing alternative risk scores over one and five-year time horizons.

Over 8,000 data points(some 90,000 annually) can be applied easily to a range of artificial intelligence applications for even greater insight and predictability. (Contact PRS for details).

Overviews of the most recent political and country risk trends affecting each of the regions covered (Asia, Africa, Americas, Middle East, Eastern and Western Europe), and commentary on the changes to the country ratings for the month.

Global Maps of Political Risk, providing a visual of key risks, by region and by country.

