Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic's KB Industries Flexi\-Pave Installed in the United Kingdom Alongside the New High Speed Train Link

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure's KB Industries Flexi®-Pave installed in the United Kingdom alongside the HS2 New High Speed Train Link utilizing 2,590 used car and truck tires for this initial installation

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce another high-profile Flexi®-Pave installation in the United Kingdom.

K.B. Industries UK Ltd. was recommended by the British Horse Society (BHS) to Align Construction Ltd & it's Sub Contractor JJ French Ltd (https://alignjv.com).

The client was seeking a porous product that met and surpassed the desired criteria of HS2, namely sustainability and longevity. Align Construction and JJ French's contract is for the HS2 high speed train (https://www.hs2.org.uk) that will be connecting North England's Industrial region with the City of London.

Included in the installation Atlantic Power & Infrastructure's KB Industries subsidiary K.B. Industries UK Ltd www.kbiuk.co.uk installed 970 Sq Meters (10,441 Sq Ft) of Footpath, Bicycle Way and Bridlepath in Bridleway, Middlesex, England.

K.B. Industries Ltd., used 2,590 used car and truck tires for this initial installation, subsequently saving 56,978kg (125,614 Lbs.) of CO2 by not being burnt, further enhancing the environmental benefits of the project.

About HS2

High Speed 2 (HS2) is a high-speed railway line that is under construction in the United Kingdom between London and Wigan. The railway will be the country's second purpose-built high-speed line, the first being HS1, the connection from London to the Channel Tunnel.[4] Dedicated high-speed HS2 track will serve three cities (London, Birmingham and Manchester), two towns (Crewe and Wigan) and two airports (Manchester and Birmingham).

The HS2 project will take 4 years plus to complete and will ensure a high-speed link for commerce and business between the North and South of England. T

The success of this initial project with HS2 has resulted in Flexi®-Pave being recommended for further high-profile projects.

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable locations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Seaside Park's Band Shell, City of Bridgeport, Connecticut; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England

About Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic P&I provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water. The Company further plans to utilize its existing bi-products and relationships to produce waste to energy power generation.

