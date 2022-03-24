Legend Power Systems Inc.: Legend Power Chosen by Global Property Owner / Operator for SmartGATE Insights Engagement at 70-Building Complex

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Legend Power Systems® (TSXV:LPS) and (OTCQB:LPSIF), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, announces that it has completed initial installation of SmartGATE Insights units at a large building complex in Puerto Rico. This is the Company's first Insights engagement outside of the continental U.S. and Canada and is part of a larger sustainability and resiliency sourcing effort for the customer, which is one of the largest facility owner / operators in the world.

"This building complex has over 50% of its power supplied by variable renewable sources, which are inherently less stable than traditional power generation, causing significant reliability issues for buildings' electrical systems", said Mike Cioce, Legend Powers' VP of Sales and Marketing. "We believe that SmartGATE Insights is the best tool available to diagnose these issues, allowing a unique opportunity to show to the facility owner how our SmartGATE platform can mitigate these frustrating power challenges. This is a key use case, since the US likely will achieve over 35% wind / solar by the year 2030, and we believe Legend is uniquely positioned as a first mover with our active power management solutions."

This Insights engagement will identify the source of and resulting operational and financial impacts of source power on buildings at the complex, as well as a turnkey solution for the customer based on Legend's SmartGATE Platform technology. This Insights engagement will focus on electrical systems performance issues related to onsite wind and solar power generation programs, which are suspected to be negatively impacting electrical stability.

About SmartGATE

SmartGATE is an industry-leading, turnkey solution which identifies and fixes underperformance and waste in the electrical system of a commercial building. These performance issues often impact key areas of commercial real estate metrics including occupant safety and satisfaction as well as financial performance. This waste can also lead to higher operating costs, lower net operating income and other potential financial risks to the building owner, including adverse tenant experiences.

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.

Legend Power® Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment.

