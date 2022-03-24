Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Das ist er! Der Turnaround, der sich gewaschen hat…
WKN: A0HF9Y ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 
Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

DJ Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding 24-March-2022 / 10:39 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

24 March 2022

Petrofac Limited (the 'Company')

Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby makes the following notifications in respect of its Directors and their vestings of ordinary shares of USUSD0.02 each in the Company (the 'Shares') under the Petrofac Performance Share Plan ('PSP') and Deferred Bonus Share Plan (DBSP), which took place on 23 March 2022.

PSP

PSP awards are made by the Company to senior executives and generally vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant to the extent that performance conditions have been satisfied. Awards are made at nil cost to participants.

Details of the vestings under the PSP which took place on 23 March 2022 for each Director, including the position before and after the vestings, are outlined below: 

Number of             Number of 
       Total number of Shares  Shares vested Number of Shares      Shares 
       held under the PSP prior on      lapsed on 23 March  sold     Total number of Shares held 
       to                   20223               under the PSP after 23 March 
                    23 March 2022           on      2022 
       23 March 2022       3 
                                      23 March 2022 
 
Ayman Asfari 331,051          12,191    190,989       4,755     127,871 
1, 2 
Afonso Reis e 289,174          1,060     16,619        500      271,495 
Sousa2

1 The Shares held under the PSP for Ayman Asfari have been pro-rated for time, based on his retirement as an Executive Director on 31 December 2021.

2 Ayman Asfari and Afonso Reis e Sousa each sold sufficient Shares to satisfy their tax liabilities. The share price for the Shares sold was 114.50 pence. Their shareholdings in the Company have therefore increased by the number of unsold vested Shares. In accordance with our share retention guidelines, unsold vested PSP Shares are subject to a two-year holding period until 23 March 2024.

3 Following the end of the three-year performance period in respect of the 2019 PSP award, the performance conditions were such that 6% of the award vested. The balance of Shares lapsed.

DBSP

Under the DBSP, selected employees are required to defer a proportion of their annual cash bonus in Shares. Prior to Afonso Reis e Sousa's appointment as a Director of the Company he was entitled to participate in the DBSP.

Details of the vesting under the DBSP which took place on 23 March 2022, including the position before and after the vesting, are outlined below: 

Number of Shares Number of 
       Total number of Shares held   vested on    Shares sold 
       under the DBSP prior to                      Total number of Shares held under the 
                       23 March 2022  on        DBSP after 23 March 2022 
       23 March 2022 
                                23 March 2022 
 
Afonso Reis e 18,232             11,932      5,622       6,300 
Sousa1

1 Afonso Reis e Sousa sold sufficient Shares to satisfy his tax liability. The share price for the Shares sold was 114.50 pence. His shareholdings in the Company have therefore increased by the number of unsold vested Shares.

Following the above-noted transactions, the PDMRs and their connected persons hold the following beneficial interests in the Company: 

Total number of Shares 
       held in the Company   Total number of Shares held  Total number of Shares held in the Company after 
       prior to         in the Company after 23 March 23 March 2022, expressed as % of the total shares 
                    2022             in issue 
       23 March 2022 
Ayman Asfari 88,950,737        88,958,173          17.069% 
Afonso Reis e 36,813          43,683            0.008% 
Sousa

The Company's issued share capital consists of 521,157,442 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury.

For further information contact:

Alison Flynn, Group Head of Communications

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

+44 (0) 207 811 4913

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

+44 (0) 207 811 4931

Tulchan Communications Group Ltd

Martin Robinson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  151335 
EQS News ID:  1311125 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1311125&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2022 06:39 ET (10:39 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
