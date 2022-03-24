Dante Labs establishes the first of its Regional Medical Genomics Boards in Europe made of national and multinational world leaders in genomics

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022, a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, announces the establishment of the first of its Medical Genomics Boards, strengthening the Company's mission and research activity in this new frontier of healthcare, using genomics to promote prevention and treatment.



The Medical Genomics Board is made up of world leaders in genomics with multidisciplinary expertise with scientists and qualified genomics professionals, including geneticists, molecular biochemists and clinical experts in pharmacogenomics, nutrigenomics and oncogenomics, prenatal, neonatal and pediatric rare diseases.

"The goal is to pursue the path of personalized therapeutic maps through the organization of a clear reporting system despite the great complexity of the data deriving from the whole genome sequencing in NGS," said Andrea Riposati, CEO of Dante Labs. "It is Dante's intention to establish more of these regional Medical Genomics Boards around the world to bring genomics to the forefront of precision medicine in healthcare, taking into account the regional and cultural considerations of each area."

The first round table of the newly formed Committee was held on March 10th, 2022 in Castel Gandolfo. The establishment of the Board was made official at that time. The role of Scientific Director has been entrusted to prof. Giuseppe Novelli, a scholar of multifactorial genetic diseases, who will coordinate the activities of the board and will be a technical-scientific consultant.

The members of the Board all come from medical and academia backgrounds, including doctors, pharmacists and biologists. These experts in Omic sciences were chosen to cover all therapeutic areas, from oncogenomics to pharmacogenomics. Specifically, they include Professor in dermatology at the Sapienza University of Rome, Giovanni Pellacani; Professor Laura di Renzo, from the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome where she deals with nutrigenetics and nutrigenomics; Professor in clinical biochemistry and molecular biology at the University of Tor Vergata, Sergio Bernardini; Professor Antonio Novelli, who deals with genomics in prenatal diagnosis at the Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital in Rome; Professor in Internal Medicine at the Sapienza University of Rome, Salvatore Minisola. Dr. Camilla Nero, expert on oncogenomics from the Catholic University of Rome.

About Dante Labs

Dante Labs is a global genomic data company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and AI. Our assets include one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, a proprietary software platform designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

