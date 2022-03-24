Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Industry leaders to speak at Wood Mackenzie's European Power & Renewables Conference

Join executives from EDF Energy, Renewable Energy Institute and Société Générale as Europe's energy sector gears up for critical transformation

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year looks set to define the European power and renewables sector: an energy market that faces dangerously volatile energy prices, fears of 'greenflation' and rising geopolitical risks.



As European and national energy regulators, utilities, solar and wind developers and institutional and private investors determine how the renewables sector can evolve over the next decade to meet ambitious emission reduction targets, Wood Mackenzie will host European energy industry leaders at its European Power & Renewables Conference on April 25-26.

The hybrid in-person and virtual conference will bring together CEOs, policymakers, entrepreneurs, investors, thought leaders and regulators to take stock of the dynamic and critical changes in green energy across Europe and the implications these will have on the renewables sector.

As well as exclusive presentations from Wood Mackenzie experts and a top-tier speaker line-up, including representatives from EDF Energy, Renewable Energy Institute and Société Générale, the European Power & Renewables Conference offers the opportunity to connect with leading developers and utilities. Delegates will also connect with transmission operators, national and European energy regulatory bodies, investment entities and technology providers.

Each day will include a breakout session enabling delegates to connect directly with other attendees, Wood Mackenzie analysts and exhibitors.

Key themes on the agenda include:

The Perfect Storm: Why 2022 Will be a Pivotal Year for European Power and Renewables

Can 'Fit for 55' and the European Green Deal Deliver: Modelling a Net Zero Economy

Green Grids and European Cross-Border Transmission: Where is the Opportunity over the Next 10 Years?

New Roadmap for 2030: What are the Signs Indicating the Need for a European Energy Financing Market Redesign?

Renewable Capture Prices: Commercial Innovation, Merchant Projects and Key Ways to De-risk the Market

Focus on Technology Trends in Key Areas of P&R Development in Europe

New Economics of Offshore Wind: How the Offshore Wind Industry Transitions in the Energy Transition Era

The Role of Natural Gas in The Energy Transition: Risk, Pricing Dynamics and Opportunity

Mapping Out the Future for Solar in the European Landscape





The European Power & Renewables Conference will hear from leading experts from across the industry including:

Matt Black, Chief Operating Officer, Solivus

Rosalind Smith-Maxwell, Vice President, Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners

Stephane Tetot, Investment Director, BlackRock Infrastructure

Tomas Kåberger, Chair of Executive Board, Renewable Energy Institute

Thomas Fureder, Managing Director, Barclays Investment Bank

Anthony Doherty, Chief Investment Officer, NTR plc

Jordi Francesch, Head of Asset Management, Director, Glennmont Partners

Allan Baker, MD, Global Head of Power Advisory & Project Finance, Société Générale

Jakob Thomä, Managing Director, 2° Investing Initiative

Joe Rippon, Sizewell C Financing Programme Manager, EDF Energy

David Papp, Head of Sustainable Finance Policy Division, Central Bank of Hungary

Simon Monk, Principal - Structured & Asset Origination, EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG

Michael Lippert, Director Innovation and Solutions for Energy, SaftBatteries

Patrick Clerens, Secretary General, The European Association for Storage of Energy (EASE)

Santiago Bañales, Managing Director of Innovation Middle East (ME), Iberdrola





