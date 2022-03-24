Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.: Pond Technologies Joins the Ontario Clean Technology Industry Association

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond") (TSXV:POND)(OTCQB:PNDHF)(FSE:4O0), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of wellness and climate change, has joined the Ontario Clean Technology Industry Association ("OCTIA"), a member of the Canada Cleantech Alliance.

Per the OCTIA website, globally, clean technology activity is expected to exceed $2.5 trillion in 2022, a tremendous opportunity for economic growth. Ontario's clean technology companies, which currently employ some 130,000 people and counting, are already having a positive impact on Ontario's environment and economy. Formed by experienced clean technology leaders in January 2019, the Ontario Clean Technology Industry Association (OCTIA), aims to be that voice and champion.

OCTIA mandate is to:

Strengthen, foster, and promote Ontario's cleantech community.

Build partnerships and networks to generate quality business opportunities.

Encourage industry and government leaders to act in support of Ontario's cleantech sector.

Together, OCTIA members are committed to building support for this high-potential, globally competitive sector - for the benefit of the environment and Ontario's and Canada's future economy.

Grant Smith, President & CEO at Pond said: "We are thrilled to become a member of OCTIA at an important time in our company lifecycle. Being a member of OCTIA will assist us in further locating meaningful opportunities to share our exciting carbon capture and algae growth technology as we work towards our aggressive commercialization plans throughout 2022 and beyond. The need for carbon reducing technologies reflects the strong and growing demand for Pond systems globally, and we are working diligently to continue growing and converting our sales pipeline."

About Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond Technologies is commercializing its patent protected algae growing platform, which converts carbon dioxide (CO2) into algal-based commercial products. Its algae growing platform converts the CO2 found in the untreated stack gas of industrial emitters into animal, human feeds, nutraceuticals, and natural fertilizers. The key is the model is the vertical integration from the initial capturing of the carbon to the growing of algae, to the end sustainable product. In over ten years of R&D, Pond has developed a robust disruptive technology platform based on artificial intelligence, proprietary LED-lights, and patented CO2-Management. Pond has begun to license its technology to third parties for ongoing license fees and royalties. Pond recently added a Biotech division focused on the growth of unique strains of micro-algae to be used as a reproductive medium for the expression of human anti-bodies and proteins.

For more information, please visit https://www.pondtech.com/.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information contact: Grant Smith, Chief Executive Officer, at g.smith@pondtech.com, 416-287-3835 ext. 201; or Cole Stevens at c.stevens@pondtech.com, 416-287-3835 ext. 010

SOURCE: Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/694400/Pond-Technologies-Joins-the-Ontario-Clean-Technology-Industry-Association