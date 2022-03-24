Customers Choose Siteimprove's Platform To Optimize Content for Every Business Outcome Across Accessibility, SEO, Digital Governance and Digital Analytics

Siteimprove, the leading enterprise platform that turns content into revenue, today announces its leadership in four major enterprise categories in the latest G2 Grid Report across Accessibility, SEO, Digital Governance and Digital Analytics. Siteimprove is the only company recognized across all four categories, reinforcing its differentiated platform that enables global brands to deliver optimized content to meet accessibility requirements, deliver unique customer experiences and power performance marketing.

"This recognition from G2 validates the vision of Siteimprove, which is to help everyone participate in the digital economy and to be a category creator by offering a fully integrated enterprise solution across accessibility, SEO, content optimization and performance marketing," said Shane Paladin, CEO, Siteimprove. "Siteimprove enables brands to build the Internet that is open and accessible for all with a single platform to help companies reach all audiences while delivering an inclusive digital experience that drives meaningful results for our customers."

The G2 Grid Reportbreaks down the latest market trends in technology and software based on authentic user reviews and G2 Research expertise. Siteimprove earned the top leadership standings in SEO, Digital Governance, Digital Accessibility and Digital Analytics, further cementing the product vision and technology innovations that Siteimprove delivered over the past 12 months. This recognition comes directly from the client and partner ecosystem providing validation that Siteimprove's product roadmap serves its customers' business needs, and its future-proofed technology delivers scale and growth to enterprise users. The Siteimprove Platform offers its customers three core solutions: Inclusivity, Content Experience and Marketing Performance, with seven products that support the needs of marketing departments, web teams and CMOs in delivering tangible ROI through optimized content performance across any marketing channel.

"Our product team delivered new innovations at a torrid pace in 2021 reengineering, reimagining and strengthening our product strategy to better serve our industry partners and clients. Twenty percent of the global population can't participate in the digital economy. Our mission is to fix that. And 90% of content produced is never used. We're fixing that, too," said Scott Nash, Chief Product Officer, Siteimprove. "Our performance on the G2 Grid validates the innovative work being done across the entire organization and proves the importance of an all-in-one solution in improving customers' content and marketing performance."

"Siteimprove has made our website more accessible to our members through greatly improved web accessibility, enhanced SEO, fewer broken links, etc., which were clearly outlined in the Siteimprove dashboard," said Sean Wolverton, Senior Manager, Digital Experience Center, First Tech Federal Credit Union. "We recently adopted the Accessibility NextGen tool by Siteimprove, which helped to greatly increase our accessibility score. The tool clearly spelled out accessibility issues, which we resolved in a recent redesign and continue to push more improvements regularly."

Siteimprove enables brands to build the most digitally inclusive environments, leading to a wider, more loyal customer base, with a recent Forrester study showing a 275 percent ROI for organizations using Siteimprove and overall increased profitability from improved accessibility. For more information about Siteimprove, visit www.siteimprove.com.

About Siteimprove

Siteimprove's enterprise platform transforms content into the foundation of winning customer experiences that drive revenue. Marketing teams using Siteimprove's data-driven approach consistently deliver content that meets strict digital accessibility requirements and is optimized for SEO and marketing campaigns. Siteimprove works alongside DXPs, giving marketing and web teams end-to-end visibility throughout the content lifecycle. By automating time-consuming tasks, Siteimprove empowers marketers to deliver highly optimized content faster. Nearly 7,000 companies use Siteimprove to transform their content into revenue and the company has been named a Leader in the Forrester SEO Wave Report and is regularly recognized as a G2 leader across the board.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

