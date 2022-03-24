Symphony RetailAI today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified in all nine of the countries in which it was eligible for certification. Certification has been awarded to Symphony RetailAI in the United States of America, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, Germany, India, Slovenia, Thailand and the Netherlands.

Certification is a significant achievement. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven methodology, Certification confirms that at least 65% of employees have a consistently positive experience at Symphony RetailAI. In Symphony RetailAI's case, eight out of nine countries achieved at least 72%, with three of the countries scoring 80% and above. Eighty-one percent of respondents agreed to the statement, "Taking everything into account, this is a Great Place to Work." The achievement follows recognition for Symphony RetailAI's sister company, SymphonyAI, as a Great Place to Work-certified organization in India in February.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

"We couldn't be happier with being Great Place to Work-Certified in nine countries," says Sam Sheriff, Chief People Officer at Symphony RetailAI. "We've been measuring engagement since 2015, but most importantly continually acting on the feedback we receive from our employees. This is reflected in the 2022 results and how people feel about working here. Ninety percent of employees responded to the survey, and this in itself demonstrates how much people care about the company and their experience of working at Symphony RetailAI."

"Our whole team is proud of achieving the certification and this is cause for collective celebration," says Chris Koziol, Chief Executive Officer at Symphony RetailAI. "We have focused on creating the best employee experience to enable us to attract and retain the best talent in our industry. I am looking forward to continuing the journey of ensuring our culture is respectful, inclusive and overall a Great Place to Work for everyone. The people at Symphony RetailAI, who deliver innovation and excellence for our customers every day, show up in a way that is truly awe-inspiring, making a difference in everything they do and driving strong results for the company and our customers. This only happens in organizations where people have high trust in the company and our results reflect that fact."

"We congratulate Symphony RetailAI, on achieving their Certification," said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work UK. "Organizations which put the employee experience at the heart of their business gain their employees' trust and, in turn, are truly able to build a great workplace culture that delivers outstanding business results. For Symphony RetailAI, their commitment to their people is evident in the achievement of certification in all nine eligible countries."

About Symphony RetailAI

Symphony RetailAI is a leading global provider of role-specific, AI-powered revenue growth management solutions and customer-centric insights for retailers and CPG manufacturers across the entire value chain. Our proven, industry-leading, AI-enabled software, coupled with the industry's only conversational natural-language AI interface, CINDE, provides key users with proven prescriptive and preemptive recommendations that make it easy to identify end-to-end growth opportunities, activate plans, and realize measurable profit and revenue growth. Our solutions are specific to key decision-maker roles focused on profitable growth across the retail value chain from source to consumer. With our strong global partner ecosystem, we serve more than 1,200 organizations worldwide, including 15 of the top 25 global grocery retailers, 25 of the top 25 global CPG manufacturers, thousands of retail brands, and hundreds of national and regional chains. Symphony RetailAI is a SymphonyAI company. More at Symphony RetailAI.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed over 100 million employees around the world and have used those deep insights to define what element makes a great workplace: Trust. Great Place to Work UK helps organisations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognise Great Place to Work-Certified organisations, as well as the acclaimed UK's Best Workplaces, UK's Best Workplaces for Women and UK's Best Workplaces in Tech lists. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organisation become a truly 'great place to work'.

To learn more, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk or email uk_info@greatplacetowork.co.uk. Join the community on LinkedIn and Twitter, or sign up to their mailing list.

