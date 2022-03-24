EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce the appointment of Stefan Petursson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), starting 1 April 2022. EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals is a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing a therapeutic pipeline for the treatment of inflammatory disorders involving the epithelium, addressing underlying causal pathways of disease. Mr. Petursson is taking over the role of CFO from Finnur Einarsson who will now focus on his role as Chief Operations Officer (COO).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220324005496/en/

High resolution photo of Stefan Petursson available on request (Photo: Business Wire)

"I am delighted to welcome Stefan to EpiEndo as CFO," commented Maria Bech, CEO of EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals. "Stefan brings vast experience and knowledge from the financial and banking world, which will be invaluable for us as we continue to grow and develop the Company. I would also like to thank Finnur for his important contribution to the Company's development in his combined CFO/COO role. I look forward to continuing to work with him as COO".

Stefan Petursson added: "It is very exciting to be joining the EpiEndo team. The Company is doing ground-breaking biopharmaceutical work that has the potential to improve the well-being of millions of patients. EpiEndo has already made substantial progress and I hope to be able to assist the Company in reaching critical milestones going forward."

Mr. Stefan Petursson has a Cand. Oecon degree from the University of Iceland and an MBA from Babson College in Boston. During his 20+ years as CFO at Landsvirkjun and Arion banks, he helped the companies grow and develop and while at Arion Bank successfully completed an IPO in both Sweden and Iceland. In addition to his work as CFO at EpiEndo, Mr. Petursson will continue to serve on the Board of Directors at several entities.

About EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals (www.epiendo.com

EpiEndo is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a unique approach to inflammatory disorders that focuses on enhancement of epithelial barrier integrity as a critical pathophysiological factor underlying the etiology of a number of major diseases. Epithelial cells are a key component of the barrier that makes up human lung tissue and other organs such as the gut and skin. Compromised integrity of this barrier is implicated in the progression and non-resolution of several chronic inflammatory diseases.

EpiEndo is developing a proprietary portfolio of orally available macrolide drugs with promise as first-in-class disease-modifying therapeutics, to address the huge global burden of chronic diseases of the lung and other organs where there is other significant unmet medical need. EpiEndo's lead drug candidate, EP395, aims to be the first on-market oral, non-antibiotic, barrier strengthening and anti-inflammatory macrolide for the treatment of COPD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this presentation. The information in this presentation is subject to updating, completion, revision, further verification, and amendment without notice and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220324005496/en/

Contacts:

EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals:

Maria Bech, CEO

E-mail: maria.bech@epiendo.com

Tel: +354 454 0090

Instinctif Partners (media relations):

Rozi Morris Katie Duffell

Tel: +44 20 7457 2020