24.03.2022
HSBC Bank PLC: HSBC Bank plc Announces Post Stabilisation Notice

International Business Machines Corporation Post Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:International Business Machines Corporation

Guarantor (if any):

NA

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 1,000,000,000 / EUR 1,000,000,000

Description:

0.875% due 9th Feb 2030 / 1.25% due 9th Feb 2034

Offer price:

99.203 / 99.162

Stabilising Manager:

HSBC Bank plc

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

SOURCE: HSBC Bank PLC



