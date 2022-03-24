WINCANTON PLC - Wincanton publishes financial calendar dates
London, March 24
24 March 2022
LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
WINCANTON PLC ("the Company")
Wincanton publishes financial calendar dates
The Company announces the following dates for the financial year 2022/23:
|Preliminary Results Announcement
|20 May 2022
|Annual Report and Accounts Publication
|6 June 2022
|Annual General Meeting
|12 July 2022
|Ex Dividend Date
|14 July 2022
|Record Date
|15 July 2022
|Dividend Payment Date
|5 August 2022
|Interim Results Announcement
|17 November 2022
|Ex Dividend Date
|1 December 2022
|Record Date
|2 December 2022
|Dividend Payment Date
|30 December 2022
For further information please contact:
Wincanton Plc Tel: +44 12 4971 0000
Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary
Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822
Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers
E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com
Notes to Editors:
About Wincanton
Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.
It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,000-strong team operates from more than 160 sites across the country, responsible for 7,700 vehicles.