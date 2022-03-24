Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.03.2022

WKN: 658890 ISIN: GB0030329360 Ticker-Symbol: 5K2 
Frankfurt
24.03.22
09:07 Uhr
4,200 Euro
+0,020
+0,48 %
PR Newswire
24.03.2022 | 13:28
WINCANTON PLC - Wincanton publishes financial calendar dates

PR Newswire

London, March 24

24 March 2022

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON PLC ("the Company")

Wincanton publishes financial calendar dates

The Company announces the following dates for the financial year 2022/23:

Preliminary Results Announcement20 May 2022
Annual Report and Accounts Publication6 June 2022
Annual General Meeting12 July 2022
Ex Dividend Date 14 July 2022
Record Date 15 July 2022
Dividend Payment Date5 August 2022

Interim Results Announcement17 November 2022
Ex Dividend Date 1 December 2022
Record Date 2 December 2022
Dividend Payment Date30 December 2022

For further information please contact:

Wincanton Plc Tel: +44 12 4971 0000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com

Notes to Editors:

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,000-strong team operates from more than 160 sites across the country, responsible for 7,700 vehicles.

© 2022 PR Newswire
