WINCANTON PLC - Wincanton publishes financial calendar dates

24 March 2022

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON PLC ("the Company")

Wincanton publishes financial calendar dates

The Company announces the following dates for the financial year 2022/23:

Preliminary Results Announcement 20 May 2022 Annual Report and Accounts Publication 6 June 2022 Annual General Meeting 12 July 2022 Ex Dividend Date 14 July 2022 Record Date 15 July 2022 Dividend Payment Date 5 August 2022

Interim Results Announcement 17 November 2022 Ex Dividend Date 1 December 2022 Record Date 2 December 2022 Dividend Payment Date 30 December 2022

For further information please contact:

Wincanton Plc Tel: +44 12 4971 0000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com

Notes to Editors:

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,000-strong team operates from more than 160 sites across the country, responsible for 7,700 vehicles.