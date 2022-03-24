Apollo Global Management, Inc.: Apollo European Principal Finance Completes Real Estate Portfolio Acquisition from ENPAM

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that European Principal Finance funds managed by its affiliates have completed its previously announced acquisition of a portfolio of real estate assets (the "Portfolio") for €842 million from the Italian pension fund Fondazione Ente Nazionale di Previdenza ed Assistenza dei Medici e degli Odontoiatri ("ENPAM"). The portfolio is comprised of 68 high-quality commercial and residential assets, including hotel, retail, logistics and parking assets primarily located in the economic hubs of Rome and Milan.

European Principal Finance business is the second largest, closed-end fund franchise at Apollo, with $8.6 billion in assets under management as of year-end 2021. The EPF business launched in 2009 and was created to capture a broad variety of opportunities across the real estate credit and equity risk spectrum.

Advisors to the Apollo EPF funds in this transaction included Realty Partners, with the support of JLL and Conio, as commercial advisors; Lazard as financial advisor; Belvedere Inzaghi as legal diligence advisor; Yard Reaas as a technical advisor; BonelliErede and Sidley Austin as transaction counsel; BonelliErede for tax advisory; and Allen & Overy as the legal advisor for financing.

