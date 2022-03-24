Rize Education to Co-Publish Book to Fix the Broken Higher Education Model Using Collaborative Technology

CEO of Rize Teams Up with Adrian College President to Share How Colleges can Grow Enrollment with High-Growth Majors

ADRIAN, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Rize Education , a higher-education technology platform powering the development of academic programs, today announced the pre-release of The College of the Future: Lowering Costs for Students by Fixing the Business Model of Higher Education. Co-authored by Rize Education CEO Kevin Harrington and Adrian College President Jeffrey Docking, Ph.D., higher education leaders will understand how to grow enrollment by launching more flexible, affordable academic programs that prepare students to thrive in the fastest-growing industries.

In 2020, Harrington joined Docking at Adrian as a Special Assistant to the President for Innovation to incubate a new business model that could transform the financial future of both small private colleges and their students through intelligent collaboration. The College of the Future tells the story of Rize's unique founding at Adrian and lays out how small colleges can both increase enrollment and lower tuition by starting high-demand majors and minors powered by Rize's program development platform.

"Upon arriving at Adrian, our vision was to help colleges like Adrian more quickly and sustainably offer their students in-demand skills that would lead to fulfilling and financially-rewarding careers," said Harrington. "By focusing on better preparing students for future careers, we created a blueprint for small private colleges to grow enrollment, and even lower tuition, by launching high-demand degrees like Cybersecurity, Supply Chain Management, and Digital Marketing."

Rize Education, founded by Harrington and Connor McCarthy, is one of the first education platforms to truly partner with small private colleges from the inside with the shared goal of providing students with an affordable and effective path to academic success. Rize's innovative course-sharing model has been built in close collaboration with the over 125 member institutions of the Lower Cost Models Consortium (LCMC) .

As the underlying technology platform, Rize Education allows LCMC members to access high-demand majors, minors, and certificates that are built in collaboration with top industry and academic experts and taught by other LCMC institutions. LCMC members have already started 250+ programs leveraging this unique online course-sharing model.

Incubated at Adrian and co-created with members of the LCMC, Rize Education offers a bright future for both students and higher education leaders.

To pre-order your copy of The College of the Future: Lowering Costs for Students by Fixing the Business Model of Higher Education, visit: https://www.rize.education/college-of-the-future

ABOUT RIZE EDUCATION

Rize is a higher education company incubated at Adrian College that helps colleges grow enrollment through the development of more flexible and affordable academic programs. Co-created in partnership with members of the Lower Cost Models Consortium (LCMC), Rize is the underlying technology platform that allows colleges to access high-demand majors, minors and certificates that are built in collaboration with top industry and academic experts and taught by accredited, non-profit colleges. By empowering colleges to sustainably offer degrees in the fastest-growing skill sets, Rize is preparing students to thrive in fulfilling and financially-rewarding careers in areas companies desperately need talent. Visit https://rize.education for more information.

