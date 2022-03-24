Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.: Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (WHSI) Announces Plans To Launch Its New Product Line With Advanced Features to Its Latest 4G Cellular PERS Device, the iHelp Max, in June 2022

The iHelp Max, 4G Cellular PERS Device Now Includes Advanced Features Such As Fall Detection, Geo-Fencing, AI Utilizing Google Assistant and Alexa, Notifications, Daily Check-Ins, and Medication Reminders

The Device Is Sold Directly to Dealers and Distributors in the U.S and Worldwide. The Company Has an Established Base of Dealers and Distributors Which Intend To Purchase the iHelp Max Which Should Increase Market Share Substantially by the End of 2022

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:WHSI) (Wearable Health Solutions or the Company), is a manufacturer of multiple lines of proprietary personal medical alarm and home security devices. These devices are designed for seniors and emergency response systems for employees that work alone, and provides IoT mobile health (mHealth) products and services to through its national distribution network of independent dealers. These dealers resell the product directly to consumers, to hospitals and other related providers in the home healthcare and home security markets. On October 5, 2021, the Company announced it had an internationally renowned R&D medical product firm, MIDI Product Development Corporation (MIDI),developing and commercializing a biometric sensor to allow all of the Company's devices to globally communicate with its new iHelp Max, 4G Cellular PERS Device product platform[1]. Today, the Company announces that the newly enhanced product line & platform is estimated to launch this June 2022.

Peter Pizzino, the President of Wearable Health Solutions Inc. said, "WHSI is an established manufacturer of PERS (personal emergency response systems) devices and services with over 20 years in the industry and a solid understanding of what our target market wants and needs. Everything management does is designed to create growth… for our users, dealers and shareholders and our bottom line. We believe that this launch will indeed spur growth in all those sectors."

WHSI intends to begin its growth trajectory with the launch of the iHelp Max, the 4G cellular PERS device with advanced features such as fall detection, geo-fencing, AI utilizing Google Assistant and Alexa, notifications, daily check-ins, and medication reminders, sold directly to dealers and distributors in the U.S and around the world.

Further to the launch of the iHelp Max, the company is developing additional features for the device that include RPM (Remote Patient Monitoring). Utilizing the iHelp Max device, WHSI's advanced medical alarm technology platform enables remote monitoring and data collection of essential vital signs in real-time and with historical values via Bluetooth, NFC, and WiFi technology. The RPM solution includes real time monitoring of vital signs that will be stored in the cloud to enable viewing of historical data, as well as identify potential health issues before they become catastrophic events.

WHSI's vital data monitoring solution plans be available in the Fall 2022. Market penetration is ensured (especially since the pandemic) as many consumers now understand and embrace the enormous benefits of RPM. WHSI will continue to develop ancillary products and formalize relationships with ancillary product manufacturers to add to the existing RPM capabilities.

Each of the ancillary products will generate telehealth fees for monitoring activities and WHSI intends to expand its RPM program into additional market segments.

WHSI's growth will be a combination of deep audience insight, customer loyalty, and market development.

The Company also is updating its two websites to accompany the launch. The websites are wearablehealthsolutions.com and ihelpalarm.com. The ihelpalarm.com site is presently up and running, while the revised wearablehealthsolutions.com revised site will be live in 1-2 weeks. WHSI's main website is designed for investors and includes information about the company, filings, products and services, etc. The ihelpalarm website will be user/dealer centric. It includes information about products for end users and how they can find a dealer. It also includes information about becoming a dealer, the benefits of becoming a dealer, information about the dealer academy and more.

About Wearable Health Solutions:

The Company manufacturers medical alarm devices that are used to summon help in the event of an emergency for users. The product is designed and marketed primarily to the elderly, physically disabled and individuals living alone through a dealer network.

We provide IoT mobile health (mHealth) products and services to dealers and distributors throughout the globe. As a company in the rapidly growing medical alarm device and telehealth sector, we design innovative wearable healthcare products, tracking services, and turn-key solutions that enable our users to be proactive with their health, as well as safe and protected at all times. Our products and services are always state-of-the-art and cost effective. Through our culture, our drive, and the expertise of each individual employee, we aim to position ourselves to build shareholder value by setting the highest standards in service, reliability, and safety in our rapidly growing industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Wearable Health Solutions and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Wearable Health Solutions ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Wearable Health Solutions ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its solutions; (iii) Wearable Health Solutions ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Wearable Health Solutions ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Wearable Health Solutions business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Wearable Health Solutions business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Wearable Health Solutions business; (x) Wearable Health Solutions ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent quarterly report filed by Wearable Health Solutions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wearable Health Solutions anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Wearable Health Solutions assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

