Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited: CAGR of 22.7%, Cleaning Robot Market Size to hit USD 34.94 Billion in 2028, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cleaning Robot Market Value is expected to record a valuation of USD 34.94 Billion by 2028, Registering to Accelerate at a 22.7% CAGR, According to the most recent study by Brandessence Market Research.

The Global Cleaning Robot Market size was Valued at USD 8.34 Billion in 2021.

The global cleaning robot market is expected to show a good amount of growth in the coming years with the market penetration of automation in the houses and how internet of things is evolving as a concept. The robots are also coming in smaller sizes now as compared to the robots which were traditionally made and that is going to propel the demand for robots for house cleaning purposes among the other purposes.

Cleaning Robot Market Scope of Report

With COVID impacting most parts of the world, it is going to be a big factor in how the demand for the personal or the domestic cleaning robots will dip down. The recession which has been caused due to the closing down of activities is expected to impact the global market in a way that the home cleaning robots will be reducing as there is a loss in income levels and people would resist going in for such services. The global market however is expected to be back to a growth graph once the threat of the COVID pandemic subsides.

Another major driver for the global cleaning robot market has been the development of the IoT and AI which has been giving a lot of new models for the robots on how they can interact as well as work in tandem with the humans. Further, there has been an evolution of the sensors and the visualization technology enhancements which are leading the innovation and how the robotics have grown in the modern civilizations. There are research activities which have led continuously to the development of future robot cleaner technology and devices which will be specialized to carry out the duties of cleaning in a cost-effective manner. The connection of these devices will now be linked to Wi-Fi as they will begin to act as the home assistants do.

Key players for Cleaning Robot are:

LG Electronics

Xiaomi

Samsung Electronics

Roborock

SharkNinja

Neato Robotics

Cecotec Innovaciones

iRobot

Ecovacs Robotics

Panasonic

The pandemic has seen the income levels fall sharply with there being a decrease in the same proportions. There has been an impact which has been felt on the domestic robots purchase like the robotic lawn-movers and the cleaning household robots. This is because these are commodities which are not considered essential by the consumers and therefore, they are not willing to spend too heavily on it. These are factors which are going to impact in an even bigger manner in the developing countries which will mean that the countries that are some of the biggest consumers of the product will not be consuming this product. This will lead to a short-term negative impact on revenue but this impact is not expected to last for a longer duration.

The opportunity does exist post pandemic when the income levels get back to normal and people will prefer the cleaning robots once again. A major opportunity exists in terms of the theft and robbery which has been happening increasingly in houses and that will really drive the sales of the cleaning robot market as it creates a secured alternative. The lifestyles have become increasingly busy and working people spend a lot of their time out of their home which further increases the threat of security at their homes when there isn't a reliable caretaker of the belongings. The use of a cleaning robot therefore will end up removing the need for a caretaker or a maid as a home cleaning robot can do the same. The cost levels are high as of now but are expected to subside as there is more research and development work done on the aspects such as the artificial intelligence which will eventually reduce the cost levels.

Recent Development:

ECOVACS Revolutionizes Home Cleaning with Ultra-Premium Robots, Freeing Hands and Time

On January 4th, 2022; ECOVACS, unleashed its market-changing DEEBOT X1 family of cleaning robots at CES 2022. The DEEBOT X1 Family marks a watershed moment in cleaning innovation, with fully automated and ultra-premium robotic vacuum & mop cleaning systems now available that rival or beat any floor cleaner on the market, no matter the genre.

Chinese Startup Launched Robotic Vacuum Cleaner that also Mops

On December 5th, 2021; Uoni, a Chinese startup developer and manufacturer of robotic vacuum cleaners for households, released its latest version which can be set to sweep and mop over a long period without human intervention.

The AIRROBO T10+ is a Robot Vacuum/Mop that Self-Empties

On October 10th 2021; AIRROBO, located in Hong Kong, released its second product, the Robot Vacuum T10+, in December 2021. The T10+ outperforms AIRROBO's first vacuum cleaner, the P10, which was introduced in August 2021. UBTECH Robots, a company specialised in AI and humanoid robotics, supports AIRROBO, which is situated in Hong Kong. A newly scrubbed floor may rapidly become a catastrophe due to dust collection, spills, dogs, and humans. As a result, having a broom, mop, and vacuum close by may appear to be the only answer. With the AIRROBO T10+, user can now delegate all of these responsibilities to a far more manageable system.

Global Cleaning Robot Market Segmentation:

In terms of segmentation, the professional cleaning robots have been struggling to keep up with the personal cleaning segment and the scenario is expected to stay the same in the coming years. This is because of the adoption of smart homes as a concept which people are adopting. This has been changing the lifestyles of people and helping them in managing their busy schedules and there is a convenient solution which it offers in terms of cleaning and mopping for homes.

Another aspect of the segmentation here is the market of the window-cleaning robot being the fastest growing in the coming years. The tall windows are often the most difficult to clean and need equipment or need professionals who charge a lot. This growth has motivated people to make use of the technology-related advancements. Further, it is also gaining popularity in the commercial regions as there is a need for cleaning windows in the official complexes too. This will reduce human labour and further reduce the companies' operating costs.

By Product:

Floor-cleaning Robot

Lawn-cleaning Robot

Pool-cleaning Robot

Window-cleaning Robot

Others

By Type:

Personal Cleaning Robot

Professional Cleaning Robot

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

There is an increased application of the cleaning robot market which has been seen off late in the professional, industrial, logistics and other industries. Furthermore, there is now an essential need for the robots to perform efficiently. The robots are going to become essential in the future and products such as the floor cleaning robots. A big challenge here is the human touch which the maids/house cleaning staff can add. This is a big challenge for these robots as it cannot, at present, perceive the unstructured nature of the human environment. Further, there is a suction capacity in vacuum cleaners traditionally which the floor cleaning robots cannot provide. This is going to need research and developments for it to remove.

Reginal Analysis:

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific cleaning robot market has been expected to see the biggest growth as it will see a rise in the disposable income and the urbanization. Asia Pacific will be seeing a further rise in income as it has the largest levels of working population. The working population has a busy schedule and needs someone to take care of the house. The housemaids and helps offer a security threat and hence the cleaning robots will be accepted faster in this region. China is also expected to see the most amount of growth in the global cleaning robot market.

Asia Pacific is expected to Witness a Fastest Growth in the Global Cleaning Robot Market

Since countries like China, India and Japan in the region have a large number of production facilities, infrastructure development is evolving rapidly and labor costs are low, Asia Pacific is expected to boost the growth in global cleaning robot market. As the need to reduce labor costs in various industries in the region continues to grow, North America is expected to experience significant growth in the global market in terms of income. In addition, the availability of funds and the high level of end-user knowledge of technologically advanced products are other factors that are expected to drive growth in the target market in the region. According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of residential and commercial cleaners is $ 27,000 per year. However, the cost of cleaning the robots is around $ 25,000 (one-time investment). In recent years, profitability and precise cleaning have contributed to the growth of the market. Revenues from the European market are expected to experience considerable growth, thanks to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies and increased investment in industrial development in the countries of the region. The European Commission has enacted the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), which prohibits the use of certain cleaning chemicals by cleaners in commercial and industrial applications.

On Special Requirement Cleaning Robot Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany, France,U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South_Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

