Donnerstag, 24.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Das ist er! Der Turnaround, der sich gewaschen hat…
WKN: A0B733 ISIN: NO0010081235 Ticker-Symbol: D7G 
Tradegate
24.03.22
15:19 Uhr
1,610 Euro
-0,081
-4,79 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
NEL ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEL ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6031,61015:21
1,6061,61115:22
GlobeNewswire
24.03.2022 | 13:41
162 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in NEL due to subsequent offering (78/22)

The following information is based on a press release from NEL ASA (NEL)
published on March 24, 2022. 

The Board of NEL has decided on a subsequent offering of up to 10 000 000 new
shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The subscription
price is NOK 15.30 per share. The Ex-date is today, March 24, 2022. NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and regular
forwards/futures in NEL (NEL). 

The option and forward/future contracts in NEL are suspended for trading on
March 24, 2022. 

For more information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1053472
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.