NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in NEL due to subsequent offering (78/22)

The following information is based on a press release from NEL ASA (NEL) published on March 24, 2022. The Board of NEL has decided on a subsequent offering of up to 10 000 000 new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The subscription price is NOK 15.30 per share. The Ex-date is today, March 24, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in NEL (NEL). The option and forward/future contracts in NEL are suspended for trading on March 24, 2022. For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1053472