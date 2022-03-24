SATO Oyj: Organizational meeting of SATO Corporation's Board of Directors

SATO Corporation, Stock Exchange release, 24 March 2022 at 2.40 pm



On 24 March 2022, the SATO Annual General Meeting elected Erik Selin to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SATO Corporation.



At its organizational meeting also held on 24 March 2022, the Board elected from among its number Esa Lager to serve as Deputy Chairman.



Erik Selin was appointed by the Board to chair the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Tarja Pääkkönen and Johannus (Hans) Spikker to serve as Committee members.



SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2021, SATO owned nearly 27,000 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St Petersburg.

We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing assets through investments, divestments and repairs.

SATO Group's net sales in 2021 were EUR 298.3 million, operating profit EUR 304.5 million and profit before taxes EUR 259.4 million. The value of SATO's investment property is roughly EUR 5 billion.







