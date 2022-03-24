Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2022) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the "Company" or "iMining") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Metaverse Advisory Group ("MAG"), has entered into an agreement with Noman Qureshi who manages multiple pharmacies in the Greater Toronto area (the "Pharmacy Group"), to assist the Pharmacy Group in developing and executing its digital and metaverse-related strategy. MAG will provide the Pharmacy Group with an online, AI-enabled, e-commerce based pharmaceutical platform for their operations in the Metaverse. The Pharmacy Group looks to become one of the leaders in this space by launching the world's first Metaverse pharmacy to help improve medication adherence by offering patients the opportunity to set up automatic refill reminders for prescription medications that are shipped directly to the patient's home. More importantly, using AI-based technology, the service will allow patients to have one-on-one online consultations with pharmacists and provide patients the ability to track their medications by using the online platform.

"With today's work at home initiatives in place, we need to focus on providing simple and convenient solutions that will allow people to better manage their health and the health of their families," said Khurram Shroff, Chairman, President and the CEO of iMining Technologies. "iMining's subsidiary, Metaverse Advisory Group will design an e-commerce platform with a metaverse presence for the Pharmacy Group. Metaverse provides a new way to engage customers by creating an online community around healthcare and is actively engaging with the MZ generation. I truly believe that the Future of Healthcare is digital."

The pharmacy in the metaverse will allow patients to conveniently book appointments for pharmacy services including online consultations with a licensed pharmacist. This pharmacy will help patients better manage their health by providing an integrated solution and personalized service from experienced pharmacists. In addition, the online pharmacy will provide ideal digital tools for patients to manage their medication and will allow home delivery across the Greater Toronto Area.

"As the digital world evolves, virtual and metaverse based healthcare services will become increasingly more important," said Noman Qureshi, Pharmacist and manager of the Pharmacy Group. "Being a pharmacist for over 15 years, I understand the importance of being able to comfort and educate patients on their medications personally. The pharmacist's role is evolving across the world, and we see the younger patients opting for an online consultation instead of visiting us in person."

The pharmacy in the metaverse is planned to be launched on the ground floor of the iMining Towers in the Decentraland metaverse; iMining Towers is a mixed-use property which will provide retail space on the first three levels and Class "A" office units on the higher levels. This project is being developed and managed by MAG. Over the past few weeks, we have seen many large companies enter the Decentraland metaverse, including JP Morgan, Samsung, Australian Open and Sotheby's.

About Noman Qureshi

Director, Metaverse Pharmacy Advisory Group

Noman Qureshi has over 15 years of experience and is a licensed pharmacist and an entrepreneur. Mr. Qureshi operates a network of pharmacies across the Greater Toronto Area. Mr. Qureshi is a forward thinker and understands the importance of patient care and believes that through online care he can revolutionize the way pharmacies and healthcare will function in the future.

About Metaverse Advisory Group

Metaverse Advisory Group is a virtual NFT based real estate company that develops and manages a portfolio of Virtual properties in major blockchain-based Metaverses including Decentraland and The Sandbox. It operates unique services including virtual property development, property management, and assisting companies with future of work, virtual events and meetings, marketing and advertising in the Metaverse.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining is a publicly listed Web3.0 technology company developing technology for Crypto Mining, Decentralized Finance ("DeFi") and Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFT"). iMining also owns BitBit Financial Inc., an ATM Network and crypto OTC Trading Platform for individual and institutions.

iMining investments are directly linked to the Bitcoin Mining, Crypto Trading, Decentralized Finance ("DeFI") and Metaverse Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs"). With diverse blockchain investment and infrastructure solutions, iMining looks to be a leader in accelerating the growth of Web3.0 for the enterprise market. The Company's operations include secure and sustainable cryptocurrency payments, staking, mining and digital asset investment designed for the scale and compliance requirements of institutional clients. iMining is committed to building strong global blockchain ecosystems and supporting inclusive access to digital tools and technologies.

